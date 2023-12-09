Oyo APC Welcomes Adelabu Back, Directs Him To Notify Ward Chairman

Sequel to his letter notifying the executive of his intention to return to the party at a formal ceremony on December 15, the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, has replied to the Minister of Power, Chief Adébáyọ̀ Adelabu, welcoming him back, but urging him to notify his Ward Chairman as the party’s Constitution demands.

Adelabu had after the primaries of the APC defected to the Accord Party when his ambition to contest the governorship failed following the victory of Senator Teslim Folarin who eventually contested against Engr. Seyi Makinde.

Adelabu had left the APC for the Accord Party with his loyalists following the crisis that rocked the party.

He also contested but was beaten by Makinde who won with a landslide. As a form of compensation, Adelabu, a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), was appointed as Minister by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In his letter to the party dated December 6, 2023, he promised to have a robust working relationship with the party’s executives as the Minister of Power in order to achieve the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

Sources close to both the party and Adelabu said the letter of reply signed by the APC Secretary, Tajudeen Olanite, was received on behalf of Adelabu by Femi Awogboro

The letter read: “The party used the opportunity to congratulate him on his appointment and we wished him success in office.

“In the letter, the party told Adelabu that its Chairman, Ajiboye Omodewu, was away on medical leave in the United States and would not mind shifting the December 15th, 2023 date to enable the chairman to preside over the ceremony he desires.

“The party also asked him to notify his ward chairman as the party constitution requires and that if he feels the December 15th date is sacrosanct, the state Exco members around would be on ground to receive him.

“This is just as he was asked to meet relevant stakeholders to fine-tune all that is necessary,” the sources confirmed.