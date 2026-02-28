Oyo APC To Members: Disregard Fake Exco List In Circulation

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State has described the circulation of various lists containing different names of purported members of the new Executive Committee of the Wards and Local Government as fake documents circulated by some mischievous elements against the overall interest of the party.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that members of the party in the state participated in the nationwide Ward and LGA congresses held on February 18 and 21, respectively, where they elected a new set of officials expected to manage the affairs of the APC at the grassroots level for the next four years.

In a statement issued at the weekend in Ibadan by its Publicity Secretary, Olawale Sadare, Oyo APC disclosed that its State Congress would take place on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Ibadan, urging members and supporters of the party to grace the occasion “as all arrangements have been put in place to make it a huge success.

“We have been inundated with reports of some fake documents being circulated on social media platforms, as the lists of the newly elected executive committee members for some Wards and Local Government Areas in the state.

For the avoidance of doubt, we stand by the outcome of the congresses as successfully done across the 351 Wards and 33 LGAs in the state. The consensus arrangement, which was prescribed by the national leadership, was employed, and this gave us the desired results.

“Therefore, nobody should entertain any fear regarding the status of those who emerge as Ward and Local Government Area executive committee members at the concluded congresses.

“Their Inauguration will be done as soon as the new State Executive Committee is put in place. This coming Tuesday, a new state Exco will emerge through consensus, and each of the 33 LGAs will have the opportunity to send their choice candidates as representatives.

“As it stands, members and supporters of the APC in the Pacesetters State have nothing to worry about because the party is waxing stronger every day while we ensure that there will be no room for distractions or sabotage from any quarters.

“There is no doubting the fact that APC is the only serious political party in the country (and specifically in Oyo state), and as democrats, we will always act to sustain constitutional democracy and the rule of law,” APC stated.