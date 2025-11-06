Oyo APC To Makinde: Halt Demolition Of Properties To Avoid Imminent Citizens’ Revolt

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State has called on Governor Seyi Makinde to immediately halt the ongoing demolition of properties across parts of Ibadan, warning that continued disregard for citizens’ plight could trigger a mass revolt against his administration.

Residents have raised alarm over the demolition and marking of buildings allegedly located within the 500-metre setback on both sides of the 110km Ibadan Circular Road Project.

In a statement issued on Thursday by its Publicity Secretary, Olawale Sadare, and made available to journalists in Ibadan, the APC faulted the government’s justification for the exercise, describing it as insensitive and poorly managed.

“The lamentations coming from victims of the ongoing demolition are so deafening that no sensitive government should ignore,” the statement read. “Property owners are expressing frustration everywhere, and some have even lost their lives to shock and disappointment, yet Governor Makinde appears unconcerned.”

The party questioned the rationale behind rendering thousands of families homeless, accusing the government of failing to provide clear answers regarding the fate of over 500,000 plots of land being taken from poor citizens.

“Now that the citizens are being pushed to the wall, it is natural that people would consider self-help options,” Sadare warned. “We do not want any crisis in our dear state, which is why we are appealing to Governor Makinde to reduce the setback to 100 metres on both sides instead of the 500 metres currently being enforced.”

The APC cautioned that if the demolitions continue unchecked, aggrieved victims, traders, and business owners who feel shortchanged by the government might join forces in mass protest.

“Governor Makinde must act fast and address the issue immediately to prevent an avoidable breakdown of law and order,” the statement concluded.