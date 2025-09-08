Oyo APC Protests Intimidation Of Lawmakers, N300bn Loan

The Oyo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Monday, staged a peaceful protest in Ibadan, the state capital, over alleged intimidation of its members by the state House of Assembly and the N300bn loan request by the state government.

The protest follows reports that a member of the state House of Assembly, Ibraheem Shittu, representing Saki West under APC, faulted the approval of a N300 billion loan by less than two-thirds members of the House for Governor Seyi Makinde.

The protest, which began at the APC state Secretariat, Oke-Ado, Ibadan, en route Dugbe-Queen-Cinema-Adamasingba, terminated at Mokola roundabout.

Speaking during the protest, the opposition APC also slammed the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)-led administration in the state for how it’s managing resources.

In a statement jointly signed by the Majority Leader, Sanjo Adedoyin, and the Chairman, House Committee on Information, Media, Public Affairs and ICT, Waheed Akintayo, described Shittu as an absentee lawmaker.

The APC lawmaker further claimed that he was not informed about the meeting, insisting that the approval was done secretly.

Addressing protesters, the state party Chairman, Olayide Abas, warned the PDP administration against mortgaging the lives of the people of the state with a rising debt profile.

He said, “The assessment of a N300 billion loan is an attempt to further plunge the state into financial crises.

“The state has been enjoying an increase in the monthly allocation from the Federation Account since the advent of the President Bola Tinubu-led administration in the country.”