Oyo APC Loses Women Leader As Alli Consoles Family

Following the sudden death of Princess Adebowale Adenike Atoyebi, the APC Women leader in Oyo North Senatorial District of Oyo State, Sen. Sharafadeen Alli (APC-Oyo South) has empathized with the family of Alago of Ago Amodu and the party, describing it as a great loss.

According to a statement signed by the Senator’s Special Adviser on Media, Akeem Abas, the woman who was daughter to the late Alago of Ago Amodu, Oba Lawal Oyetola Adebowale, passed away on Thursday morning.

Alli described the deceased as a

dedicated and selfless leader who worked tirelessly towards the development of Oyo State, as well as, Nigeria.

To him, “It is with heavy hearts that we receive the news of the passing of Princess Adebowale Adenike Atoyebi, the APC Women Leader in Oyo North Senatorial District. Her demise is a great loss to our party and to the Nigerian political landscape,” he said.

He said that the late Atoyebi was a trailblazer for women in politics; a champion of the marginalized and a beacon of hope for the people of Oyo North.

The lawmaker said that the late Atoyebi’s legacy as a passionate and committed leader would live on, adding that she will always be remembered for her unwavering commitment to their great party.

“As we mourn her passing, we take solace in the fact that she lived a life of service to humanity and made significant contributions to the growth and development of her community,” he said.

Alli, therefore, extended his deepest condolences to the late Atoyebi’s family, friends, colleagues and the entire APC family in Oyo State, praying that “God grants them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss and grant the deceased eternal rest in His bosom”.