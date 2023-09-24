Oyo APC Loses Another Chieftain

…As Sen Alli Mourns

Sen. Sharafadeen Alli (APC-Oyo South) has expressed deep sadness over the passing of another All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Alhaji Wale Adedibu, describing it as a rude shock.

This is contained in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Akeem Abas and made available to newsmen yesterday in Ibadan.

Adedibu, a popular APC chieftain in the state, died on Saturday night in Ibadan after a brief illness. Alli said that the news of the death came as a rude shock to him and many others, saying such was coming a few days after the loss of the Oyo North APC Senatorial Women leader.

He described Adedibu as a committed and dedicated party member who worked tirelessly for the growth of the APC in the state.

The lawmaker said that Adedidu’s death was a great loss to the party and the state, adding his contributions to political and community development would always be remembered.

Alli described Adedibu’s death as a huge loss to the APC and the state, saying his death has created a huge vacuum in the APC.

The lawmaker said that Adedibu’s death was a reminder of the fragility of life and the need for all to cherish every moment.

He expressed condolences to the family, friends, political associates and the APC family on the tragic loss, praying for the repose of the soul of the deceased and asking God to grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss.