Oyo APC Leaders Fault Imposition Of Candidate In 2023

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State has alleged that the imposition of candidates in the 2023 gubernatorial election in the state is the root cause of its loss.

This was contained in a press statement issued on Tuesday, after the Oyo APC Leadership Summit held in Ibadan, the State Chairman, Alhaji Olayide Abas; State Secretary, Alhaji Tajudeen Olanite, former state Chairman, Chief Akin Oke, Oyo APC Elders Advisory Council Chairman, Chief Iyiola Oladokun.

According to the statement, the leaders arrived at a consensus that future recruitment of party candidates and officers must show transparency, credibility and a free and fair process.

They complained about divisions triggered by aspirants as a result of creating internal political groups within the party, calling on them to refrain from promoting group interests over party interests.

READ ALSO:

“We observed that the imposition of candidates undermined our internal democracy. Henceforth, every process must reflect the will of members,” the communiqué read.

Speaking further, they vehemently berated the issues of indiscipline among some party leaders, therefore advising the state executives to create a disciplinary committee that would sanction and contain the excesses of erring members.

They also criticised the misuse of social media by members, describing it as a precursor to disunity.

In the same vein, they warned aspirants against early campaigns and inflammatory statements that can upset the unity of the party, and their actions should follow in accordance with INEC guidelines.

The leaders proposed the formation of a collegiate leadership structure that will have at least two representatives from each senatorial zone to improve coordination within the party

The leaders lamented over what they described as Oyo’s ”shortchanged” with regards to federal appointments and called for urgent representation that is commensurate to the status of Oyo people.

They further vowed to create winning strategies that would ensure victories in future elections and also condemned the ”terrible condition” of the 33 local governments under the current administration of the PDP.