Oyo APC Endorses Tinubu For Second Term

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State on Tuesday declared its readiness to work for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027, citing the “efficacy of the Renewed Hope Agenda and the promises his leadership holds for Nigeria, Nigerians, and the African continent.”

This declaration was the highlight of the party’s stakeholders’ meeting held at the State secretariat in Oke Ado, Ibadan.

The meeting had in attendance members of the state executive committee and party chairmen from the 33 Local Government Areas of the State.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, the State Chairman, Olayide Abas, emphasized the need for stakeholders to acknowledge the achievements of President Tinubu’s administration in less than two years.

“Those of us who know the antecedents of our dear President may not be surprised that he has approached governance with such enormous courage, determination, and patriotism. However, it is imperative that we publicly express our satisfaction and optimism to encourage him,” Abas stated.

“It is on this note that stakeholders of the party, who attended the extended executive committee meeting today, decided to declare our support for President Tinubu to remain in office beyond 2027. He has demonstrated a sound understanding of the country’s challenges and possesses the blueprint to address them. Nigerians must give him ample time to complete the enormous task of repositioning the nation.”

Abas noted that the recent wave of defections from opposition parties was evidence that more Nigerians are embracing the Renewed Hope Agenda and choosing the APC as the vehicle for national rebirth and holistic development.

“Oyo APC cannot afford to be in the back seat,” he added.

Other party leaders who echoed Abas’ position included Tajudeen Olanite (State Secretary), Olawale Sadare (Publicity Secretary), Tinuade Adigun (State Woman Leader), and John Aremu (State Youth Leader).

They all pledged their commitment to ensuring the success of President Tinubu’s administration and commended the national leadership of the party, led by Abdullahi Ganduje, for building a stronger and more formidable APC nationwide.

Meanwhile, a group of prominent figures within Oyo APC, known as The Peace Advocates, has reaffirmed its dedication to restoring unity and team spirit within the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The group also praised the executive committee’s decision to endorse President Tinubu for a second term.

Led by Akin Onigbinde (SAN), Wale Ohu, and Prince Niran Olayoju, the group paid a courtesy visit to the APC secretariat on Tuesday, informing the State chairman of their plans to tour all geopolitical zones in the state to promote genuine peace and reconciliation among party members.

Members of The Peace Advocates present at the event included Gbade Lana, Adepeju Esan, Adewale Adeoye, Rasaq Raji, Amusat Ogunsola, and Adebayo Aruna.

