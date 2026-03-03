Oyo APC Congress: Ex-Deputy Gov, Alake Emerges Chairman

A former Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Chief Moses Alake Adeyemo, has emerged as the new Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State.

Adeyemo was officially declared the winner at the party’s ongoing state congress held at the Liberty Stadium. He had last Sunday been approved through a consensus agreement by party leaders across the 33 local government areas of the state.

Adeyemo, who hails from Ogboro in Oorelope Local Government Area of Oke-Ogun, Oyo State, served as Deputy Governor under the late former governor, Abiola Ajimobi, between 2011 and 2019.

The arrangement for his emergence as the party’s chairman is believed to have put to rest agitation over the possible emergence of a governorship candidate from the zone. However, some party members have argued that the direct primary system enshrined in the Electoral Act 2026 may still allow a governorship candidate to emerge from the zone if accepted by the majority.

The announcement was made by Mr. Afeez Bolaji Repete, a former APC National Youth Leader and Secretary of the party’s ad hoc zoning committee, under the supervision of the congress committee constituted by the party’s national leadership in Abuja.

Ahead of the congress, party stakeholders had agreed on a zoning formula to ensure equitable distribution of positions within the State Executive Committee. In a statement issued by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Mr. Olawale Sadare — who was also returned as Publicity Secretary — the decision followed extensive consultations among key leaders of the party across the state.

According to the statement, an ad hoc zoning committee was constituted to allocate executive positions among the local government chapters. The committee was chaired by Alhaji Fatai Ibikunle, with Mr. Afeez Bolaji Repete serving as Secretary. Other members included Idris Adeoye, Adesoji Adedeji, Ajiboye Sangogade, and Akeem Olatunji.

The congress, which is still ongoing, will see the announcement of other elected officers. It is being monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and representatives of the party’s national body.