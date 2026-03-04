The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has felicitated Chief Moses Alake Adeyemo and all the newly elected Oyo State Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for their new term in office.

In a statement released on Tuesday, March 3, the Power Minister said the outcome of the congress clearly explains the party’s commitment to internal democracy, resilience, and collective determination to reposition the APC for greater electoral success in Oyo State.

Adelabu expressed strong confidence in the competence, experience, and leadership capacity of the new executives to consolidate the party’s base, promote reconciliation, and foster renewed trust among members.

“I warmly congratulate Chief Alake Adeyemo and all members of the newly elected State Executive Committee. Your emergence at this defining moment in our party’s journey is both timely and strategic.

“The responsibility before you demands unity of purpose, inclusiveness of vision, and an unrelenting commitment to strengthening our structures across all wards and local governments,” Adelabu stated.

He urged them to uphold the highest standards of cohesion, transparency, and grassroots engagement as the party prepares for future electoral contests, particularly the 2027 general elections.

Chief Adelabu further emphasised that the APC in Oyo State must remain firmly anchored on its core principles of progressive governance, accountability, and people-centred policies.

He called on all party leaders and stakeholders to close ranks and offer their full backing to the new leadership to guarantee stability and sustained momentum.

“Our collective strength lies in our unity. This is the time to build bridges, deepen cooperation, and work together to restore and sustain the confidence of our members and the good people of Oyo State,” he affirmed.

Reiterating his personal and official commitment, the Minister assured the new executive team of his unwavering support and active cooperation in advancing the ideals of the party and strengthening its political relevance in the state.

“I stand firmly with this leadership and will continue to provide the necessary support to ensure its success. Together, we will reposition the APC as a disciplined, credible, and formidable political force in Oyo State,” he said.

Chief Adelabu concluded by wishing Chief Alake Adeyemo and his team a tenure defined by peace, progress, unity, and purposeful leadership in service of the party and the people.