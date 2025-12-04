Oyo APC Chieftain Abducted By Gunmen In Ibadan

Wale Oriade, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State has reportedly been abducted by gunmen suspected to be bandits in Ibadan, the state capital.

According to the reports, the incident occurred around 7:06 pm on Wednesday at his office located at PJ Square Shopping Complex, beside the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited station, Elewure, along Iyana Ajanla, Akala Expressway, New Garage, Ibadan.

Eyewitnesses said the attackers arrived in a blue Micra vehicle with two occupants—a driver and an armed man—who forcibly seized Oriade and whisked him away in the same vehicle.

“The nature of the attack and the precision with which it was carried out have caused deep concern within his community,” the eyewitness said.

It was further learnt that no ransom demand had been made as of press time, and the victim’s whereabouts remained unknown.

In a statement issued in Ibadan on Thursday, the Oyo State chapter of the APC confirmed the incident and called for the immediate intervention of the Nigeria Police Force.

The statement, jointly signed by the APC Oyo South Senatorial Chairman, Mojeed Olaoya, and the state Youth Leader, John Aremu, urged the police to launch a swift, coordinated, and intelligence-driven rescue operation.

The statement read, “A timely rescue will not only bring relief to Oriade’s family but also reassure the people of the state that the police command remains proactive and committed to the protection of lives and property.

“The party appreciates the efforts of the command in maintaining law and order and urges heightened vigilance during this critical time.”

Also reacting, a former Senate Leader and chieftain of the party, Teslim Folarin, condemned the kidnapping, describing it as shocking and unacceptable.

In a brief statement, Folarin called on security agencies to intensify efforts to ensure Oriade’s immediate and safe rescue.

“This is a deeply troubling development. I urge our security operatives to deploy all necessary intelligence and resources to secure his prompt release. My prayers are with his family during this difficult time,” Folarin said.

He reiterated the need for tighter security collaboration across the state to curb the growing wave of kidnappings and appealed to residents to remain calm while providing credible information to aid the rescue operation.