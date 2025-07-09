The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State has criticized Governor Seyi Makinde over what it described as poor service delivery from traffic and street lights allegedly procured at inflated costs and installed across parts of the state.

Residents have complained about frequent malfunctions in the traffic lights positioned at major junctions in Ibadan the state capital as well as in other cities. Similarly, there have been reports that many street lights went out just months after being installed and commissioned by the Makinde administration.

In a statement issued on Wednesday and made available to journalists in Ibadan, the party’s Publicity Secretary, Olawale Sadare, accused the state government of negligence and called for accountability regarding the failed infrastructure projects.

“It is very disturbing that nobody is taking responsibility for the substandard traffic and street lights imported at inflated prices by the Makinde administration and installed for good reasons but which now cause nightmares due to malfunction or total collapse, often just months after commissioning,” Sadare said.

He pointed to specific areas affected, including Agodi-Gate, Idi-Ape, Bodija in Ibadan, and Owode and Durbar in Oyo, where malfunctioning traffic lights have regularly thrown motorists and pedestrians into confusion.

Sadare also recalled the controversy surrounding the state’s N28 billion streetlight project. According to him, the governor initially powered the lights with fuel for months before later announcing a switch to solar energy—an approach that he claimed further exposed the administration’s alleged financial recklessness.

“Oyo State under Governor Makinde has become the home of sleaze and recklessness in terms of public fund management. Why this trend continues unabated is unexplainable,” he said.

In a separate comment, the APC urged Governor Makinde to act swiftly in addressing the looming threat of flooding in Ibadan, especially in light of recent heavy downpours and predictions by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), which listed Ibadan among flood-prone cities in the country.

“As much as we appreciate the federal government for releasing improved Ecological Funds to the states, including Oyo, we urge the governor to utilize the funds judiciously for their intended purpose,” Sadare said.

The party further called on the state government to work with relevant stakeholders in enforcing regulations against illegal structures, indiscriminate waste disposal, and deforestation. It also stressed the need for the administration to support and complement the World Bank–sponsored Ibadan Urban Flood Management Project (IUFMP) to prevent disasters reminiscent of those recorded in 1980 and 2011.