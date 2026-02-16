Oyo APC Adopts Consensus To Produce New Ward, LG Excos

The stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State have resolved to adopt a consensus option for the emergence of a new set of executive committee members expected to manage the affairs of the party at the ward and local government council levels in the next four years.

The National leadership of the party had announced Wednesday, February 18, 2026, as the date for the commencement of its congresses in about 30 states across the country, including Oyo, while the Party also published guidelines for the conduct of the exercise.

In a statement issued and made available to journalists in Ibadan, Oyo APC disclosed that proactive steps were being taken to ensure that the conduct of its congresses was done to further solidify the existing unity and harmony within its fold “as against what was experienced in 2018 and 2022 which eventually affected its chances in the 2019 and 2023 governorship and House of Assembly’s polls.

“Stakeholders, from across the 33 local government councils of the state, met at the State Secretariat of our party on Sunday to discuss the appropriate modalities to employ in the quest for the conduct of hitch-free congresses, particularly as it concerns the Wards and Local Government Areas.

“At the end of the peaceful deliberations, it was agreed that leaders and members should go back to their various Wards to be part of an all-inclusive consensus arrangement to throw up new party executive committee members.

“In each of the 351 Wards, a Unity or Harmonized list of Party Executive Committee members is expected to be worked out by all APC members and this shall be presented for affirmation before the Congress Committee on Wednesday, February 18, 2026 while the same process will be replicated during the Local Government Congress which has also been scheduled to hold on Saturday, February 21 across the 33 LGAs in the state.

“Meanwhile, the leadership of our great Party has set up a 5-man Peace Committee to be led by Alhaji Fatai Ibikunle and this special committee is saddled with the responsibility of mediating where concerned stakeholders are unable to come up with a consensus list of executive committee members due to one reason or another.

“To this end, all relevant stakeholders are enjoined to work together and ensure that no crisis is allowed to mar the existing peace and unity within Oyo APC as we focus on achieving all-around electoral success inthe 2027 general election”, Sadare added.