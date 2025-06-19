Oyo: Anti-Open Grazing Law Still In Force — Commissioner

Share

The Oyo State Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Barrister Olasunkanmi Olaleye, has declared that the anti-open grazing law remains fully in force in the state.

Olaleye made the declaration during an inter-ministerial press briefing held in Ibadan on Thursday. The event was attended by the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Adenike Adeyemo; Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Dr. Sulaimon Olanrewaju; and other political office holders.

The Oyo State House of Assembly passed the anti-open grazing bill in 2019, and it was subsequently signed into law by Governor Seyi Makinde.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to enforcement, Olaleye warned that anyone found violating the law would face appropriate legal consequences.

“More than 58 cows have been arrested in the last two years, and several herders have been prosecuted for violating the law,” he said.

He also disclosed that the state government had established a security post at the Ijaye Farm Settlement to bolster security in farming communities. He assured the public that Oyo remains safe for commercial farming.

“On the issue of herdsmen attacks, Oyo State is one of the safest states for farmers. We have vast arable farmlands and the highest number of Amotekun operatives,” the commissioner noted.

“To enhance food security, we’ve also engaged some communities to release unused land for agricultural production,” Olaleye added.

