Oyo Anti-Corruption Agency Will Soon Get Autonomy To Prosecute – Chairman

The Chairman, Oyo State Anti-Corruption Agency (OYACA), Hon. Justice Eni Esan (Rtd.) has disclosed that legislative and legal processes are ongoing to enable the agency to prosecute offenders.

She said this after a sensitization and advocacy programme organized for the 2024 Batch A, Stream One of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) members at their permanent site in Iseyin on Friday.

Hon. Esan said OYACA had written to the Oyo State Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice, Abiodun Aikomo, for the amendment of the law that established the anti-corruption agency, for it to have the legal autonomy to prosecute, adding that OYACA has already gotten permission from the Attorney-General of the State to send OYACA’s legal officers to court for prosecution of its cases.

Hitherto, prosecution of corruption cases has always been the duty of the State Ministry of Justice after the agency has concluded its investigations.

Her words: “Efforts are ongoing for the agency to get autonomy to prosecute offenders under the State’s anti-corruption laws. We have written to the Honorable Attorney General of the State to help us go through the process of amending the OYACA LAW, to give us the power to prosecute our matters.

“But right now, the Honorable Attorney General has permitted us to send our own legal officers to court to prosecute OYACA cases. This will help in speeding up the legal process and we will be able to cover many cases after our usual investigations”, she said.

In her address to the corps members, the Chairman harped on the effects of corruption on the local communities, the State, and the nation at large, saying that the common vice was the cause of the entrenched poverty in Nigeria.

She therefore called on them to join forces against graft in the state by speaking against it and reporting the same to the agency for investigation and prosecution of those involved.

“The citizens of most developing countries like Nigeria have continued to wallow in poverty, not because there are no deliberate government programmes to improve their standard of living, but because of sheer greed and selfishness of some individuals.

“Corruption and all related crimes should not be tolerated as the devastating effects of corruption can no longer be ignored, hence the fight against it must be taken as a personal challenge,” the retired Judge said.