Oyo Anti-corruption Agency Will Get Autonomy to Prosecute Soon, Chairman

The Chairman, Oyo State Anti-Corruption Agency (OYACA), Hon. Justice Eni Esan (Rtd.) has disclosed that legislative and legal processes are ongoing to enable the agency prosecute offenders. Esan stated this after a sensitization and advocacy programme organized for the 2024 Batch A, Stream One of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) members at their permanent site in Iseyin yesterday.

Hon. Esan said that OYA- CA had written to the Oyo State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Abiodun Aikomo, for the amendment of the law that established the anti-corruption agency for it to have a legal backing to prosecute, adding that OYACA has already got permission from the commissioner to send OYACA’s legal officers to court for prosecution of its cases.

Her words: “Efforts are ongoing for the agency to get autonomy to prosecute offenders under the State’s anti-corruption laws. We have written to the Honorable Attorney General of the State to help us go through the process of amending the OYACA LAW, to give us the power to prosecute our matters. “But right now, the Attorney General has given us permission to send our own legal officers to court to prosecute OYA- CA cases.

This will help in speeding up the legal process and we will be able to cover many cases after our usual investigations,” she said. In her address to the corps members, the Chairman harped on the effects of corruption to the local communities, the state and the nation at large, saying that the common vice was the cause of the entrenched poverty in Nigeria.

She therefore called on them to join forces against graft in the state by speaking against it and reporting same to the agency for investigation and prosecution of those involved.