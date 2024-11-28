Oyo Anti-Corruption Agency Partners ICAN To Fight Corruption 

Share

The Oyo State Anti-Corruption Agency (OYACA), has declared that the agency would partner with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), to stamp out corruption in the State.

The declaration was made on Thursday in Ibadan by the Chairman of the Agency, Justice Eni Esan (rtd) while receiving the Pioneer Chairman of Lagelu and District Society of ICAN, Chief (Mrs) Omokemi Oladipo FCA, at her office.

While congratulating Oladipo and her executive members on their assumption of office, Eni Esan mentioned that the inputs of Chartered Accountants are important in the efforts to curb corruptive tendencies in public offices, saying that the anti-graft body has officers that are members of ICAN.

“OYACA has Chartered Accountants who are members of our investigators. On your quest for collaboration, I want to assure you that we will not hesitate to partner with your body, particularly in the area of building the capacity of our workforce, this will kick-start further collaborations as may be expedient.

“We urge Lagelu and District Society of ICAN to support us in the process of intensifying efforts in fighting corruption in the country, through mass education of the people about the ills of corruption.

“Ensure this is part of your speeches or addresses whenever you are visiting students, workers, traditional rulers and at other places, this is because probity and accountability are parts of your watchword.”

Earlier in her address, Chief (Mrs) Omokemi Oladipo, had commended the achievements of OYACA, under the leadership of Hon. Justice Eni Esan (rtd), adding that the collaboration among OYACA, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) must be adopted by other anti-graft bodies in the country to achieve success.

She mentioned the areas of possible collaboration with OYACA to include joint training workshops on ethical practices and anti-corruption measures for accountants and workers in Oyo State; investigation on financial fraud cases, as according to her, Chartered Accountants are versed in forensic investigation, as well as, establishing a whistleblowing channel for reporting corrupt practices in the district, that can be investigated by OYACA.

Present at the occasion was a member of the OYACA board, who is also a member of ICAN Lagelu and District Society, Dr Prince Oyebade Oyedepo, the Executive Secretary of OYACA, Ibrahim Tijani Esq., the Director ICT, Pastor (Mrs) Folasade Ajibade, Director of Finance and Accounts, Mr Azeez Tajudeen and the Director Administration and Supplies, Mr Wasiu Alimi.

