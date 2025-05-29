Oyo Alaafin Group Seeks Review Of Council Of Obas Law

Share

An ethno-cultural group, the Oyo Alaafin Society, Abuja, has called for a review of the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs Law, CAP. 37, Bill 2025, recently passed by the Oyo State House of Assembly.

In a statement jointly signed by the Chairman of Oyo Forum, Segun Owolabi, and the Chairman of its Media/Publicity Committee, Tunde Mustapha, the group supported the proposed elevation of some traditional rulers (Ibas) but warned against provisions they said could distort the historical and cultural significance of the Alaafin stool.

“Recently, the Oyo State House of Assembly, in line with its mandate as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution (as amended), embarked on an amendment to the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs Law. While we appreciate the Assembly’s legislative efforts for good governance and unity, certain clauses in the bill pose a threat to our shared cultural heritage,” the statement read.

The group strongly opposed the proposed rotation of the chairmanship of the Council of Obas, which they argued undermines the primacy of the Alaafin institution.

“Our esteemed political leaders should remember that the Alaafin institution transcends towns and cities within Oyo State. It holds cultural significance across Yorubaland and should be revered and preserved, not politicised,” they said.

They noted that the Alaafin’s role in the traditional hierarchy of Yorubaland is a historical legacy that should not be diminished under the guise of democratic reform.

“As done in other countries with strong cultural legacies—especially those whose democratic systems we emulate—the Alaafin institution should be protected by law, not eroded by political considerations.”

The group also warned that the bill, as currently crafted, is already sowing discord across towns and communities in the state.

“The proposed rotation of the chairmanship of the Council is already generating inter- and intra-community crises. The animosity and strife this provision has sparked may have far-reaching implications for the peace and unity of Oyo State.”

While reaffirming their support for the elevation of some Obas, the group stressed that many of these traditional rulers were originally recommended for elevation by the Alaafin himself, reinforcing the importance of the stool’s central authority.

“Amending the law to rotate the Council’s chairmanship amounts to turning history on its head and disregarding our cultural roots. We are not opposed to the recognition of other Obas but insist that the sanctity of the Alaafin’s role must be maintained,” they said.

The group appealed to Governor Seyi Makinde to withhold assent to the bill in its current form.

“Your Excellency, without the legacy of the Oyo Empire led by the Alaafin, today’s Oyo State would not exist. Let us use modern governance not to erase our history but to preserve it.”

They urged the governor and other political stakeholders to consider the long-term cultural and societal consequences of the legislation.

“History will not be kind to those who destroy what generations before us worked to preserve.”

