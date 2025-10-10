Oyo Advisory Council Ex-Chairman, Agboola, Resigns From PDP

The Chairman of the Oyo State Advisory Council and former Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Hosea Agboola Ayoola, popularly known as Halleluyah, has formally resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), bringing to an end his long-standing relationship with the party.

In a letter dated October 10, 2025, and addressed to the PDP chairman in Itesiwaju Local Government, Otu, Agboola expressed appreciation to the party for the platform it provided him to serve in various capacities at both the state and national levels.

I appreciate the party for the opportunities afforded me to serve as a member and leader at both the state and national levels, as well as for the achievements made therein,” he said.

The former lawmaker, who currently serves as Chairman of the Oyo State Advisory Council under Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration, said his decision to quit the party was motivated by his “future political pursuit,” which he described as necessary at this time.

“You will observe that I did not participate in all the congresses held recently, both local and state, due to future political pursuit, which is necessary at this material time,” he explained.

Agboola, who represented Oyo North Senatorial District in the 7th National Assembly, announced that his resignation from the PDP takes immediate effect.

“Consequently, I hereby resign my membership of the Peoples Democratic Party effective from October 10, 2025, as I wish the party success in its activities,” he concluded.