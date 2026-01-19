Oyo Advises Retirees Against Influencing Gratuity Payments

The Oyo state government on Friday, admonished retirees to avoid taking any ‘shortcut’ to facilitate payment of their gratuity. The government warned retirees to rather adhere strictly to the established monthly disbursement process.

The State Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade, made this known in a statement on Friday in Ibadan. Oyelade said that there was no requirement of ‘back-door’ payment, in order to process gratuities or pension entitlements in the state.

According to him, there has been reports suggesting that some retirees were being coerced by some syndicates posing as government officials, to pay between five per cent and 10 per cent of their gratuities, in a bid to fast track their payment.

He vowed that government would deal decisively, with individuals extorting pensioners under the guise of facilitating gratuity payments, describing such practice as criminal and unnecessary.

Oyelade emphasised that Gov. Seyi Makinde’s administration had strengthened due diligence in the processing and payment of gratuities, surpassing efforts made by previous governments.

”The extortion scheme has existed for years, affecting unsuspecting pensioners across successive administrations. ”in spite of repeated warnings, some retirees – both the state and local governments retirees, still fall victim to the fraudulent schemes,” he said.

The commissioner consequently, called on pensioners to report any suspicious demands or activities, to the appropriate authorities. He assured retirees that the government remains committed to transparency and the protection of retirees’ welfare.