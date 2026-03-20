The Council Chairmen of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) across all the 33 Local Government Areas in Oyo State have unanimously endorsed Alhaji Yinka Olona as the State Chairman, dismissing claims of an attempted takeover of the party’s structure in the state.

The Chairmen made their position known in a communique issued at the end of a stakeholders’ meeting held on Friday, March 20, in Ibadan, while reaffirming their loyalty to the current state leadership.

Praising his leadership and efforts in strengthening the party’s base throughout the state, the forum also commended the ongoing electronic membership registration initiative led by Ayo Akinyemi and Professor Folake Tafita, noting that it has enhanced grassroots mobilisation and improved coordination within the party.

Addressing internal disagreements, the leaders strongly criticised what they described as an unlawful bid to seize control of the party structure by a faction reportedly led by Chief Bisi Ilaka.

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They insisted that any attempt to assume leadership outside established party procedures would not be accepted.

To maintain unity within the party, the Chairmen called for stricter enforcement of discipline. They proposed that members found promoting division should be investigated and sanctioned where necessary.

The forum warned against individuals described as “Political nomads,” accusing them of trying to infiltrate and destabilise the party for personal gain.

As part of efforts to strengthen the party’s internal structure, the leaders suggested reviewing federal constituency frameworks, including the possibility of restructuring or redeploying party officials to areas where they can be more effective.

Reaffirming their commitment to core values such as internal democracy, inclusiveness, and discipline, the leaders emphasised that the party’s collective interest must always come first.

They also acknowledged the dedication of over 150 aspirants at various levels, commending their continued loyalty despite ongoing challenges.

Members were urged to remain united, disciplined, and focused on the party’s progress, while adhering strictly to directives from recognised leadership.

The meeting concluded with a renewed call for cohesion and organisational discipline, expressing confidence in the ADC’s ability to expand and strengthen ahead of upcoming political activities.