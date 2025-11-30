Oyo 2027: Why Agbaje Is APC’s Comeback Strategy

As Oyo State begins to stir once again in anticipation of the 2027 gubernatorial election, the political atmosphere is thick with familiar currents — alignments, realignments, whispers of ambition, and renewed calculations among the key players.

Within the All Progressives Congress (APC), the question that looms large is not whether the party will field a candidate, but whether it will field the right one. After two election cycles marked by internal disunity and avoidable losses, the APC in Oyo must now make a defining choice — between repeating the politics of personality and embracing the politics of purpose.

And in this delicate balance stands one man whose temperament, loyalty, and consistency make him not just a viable option, but the party’s most strategic path to redemption: Akeem Agbaje. A candidate prepared, not paraded Unlike many perennial aspirants whose presence is sustained by noise or controversy, Akeem Agbaje’s political journey has been marked by quiet preparation and steady engagement.

He has maintained cordial relations across party lines, nurtured genuine friendships within the APC family, and remained faithful to the party even when others abandoned it in moments of turbulence. Agbaje’s political persona is refreshingly distinct — calm yet firm, accessible yet principled, grounded yet visionary.

He represents the breed of politicians who build trust not through slogans but through quiet consistency and service. In a state fatigued by endless political feuds, this steadiness offers the APC an invaluable advantage.

Underdog factor: Lessons from history Political history, both within and beyond Nigeria, abounds with stories of “underdogs” who rose from perceived obscurity to change the course of their nations.

They were not the loudest or the most financially endowed, but they possessed integrity, patience, and a deep connection to the people.

In Edo, Adams Oshiomhole turned his labour activism into political capital, dislodging entrenched interests through grassroots engagement.

Olusegun Mimiko achieved a similar feat in Ondo, breaking the PDP’s stronghold as Nigeria’s first Labour Party governor — powered by trust and persistence rather than what we call ‘structure’ in Nigerian politics.

Internationally, Barack Obama’s improbable ascent to the American presidency in 2008 remains the ultimate underdog story — a triumph of discipline and message clarity over political establishment.

Emmanuel Macron of France shattered decades of twoparty dominance with a centrist movement built on renewal and trust.

William Ruto of Kenya, mocked as the “hustler,” defied elite structures to capture the presidency in 2022. Justin Trudeau of Canada resurrected a fading party through authenticity and empathy.

The thread that binds them all is clear: when the political environment is clouded by cynicism, the people often turn to those who embody integrity, humility, and quiet strength.

In Oyo today, that figure is Akeem Agbaje. The people of Oyo are politically discerning. They reward intellect and sincerity, not theatrics.

From the days of Chief Obafemi Awolowo to the legacies of Lam Adesina and Abiola Ajimobi, Oyo’s political culture has always gravitated toward leaders who are grounded, humane, and administratively prepared.

The PDP’s present dominance is not necessarily a reflection of ideological superiority but rather of the APC’s internal disharmony and failure to rally behind a unifying face.

That unity will not emerge from the usual power blocs or flamboyant aspirants, but from a bridge-builder who commands respect without division. Akeem Agbaje has maintained relationships across factions, avoided the bitterness that often defines party primaries, and cultivated goodwill among the grassroots.

These qualities make him not just acceptable but broadly electable — the exact kind of figure capable of healing old wounds and rekindling confidence in the APC’s progressive ideals. Choosing credibility over controversy If the APC is serious about reclaiming Agodi Government House in 2027, it must resist the temptation to reward noise over substance.

The people of Oyo are weary of recycled controversies. They yearn for a new face of politics — one that represents credibility, composure, and competence. Fielding a divisive or elitist candidate again would be an act of self-sabotage.

But choosing Akeem Agbaje would symbolize renewal — a return to the politics of character over chaos. Agbaje’s record of loyalty to the APC, his scandal-free image, and his deep connection to the ordinary people of Oyo position him as a rare candidate who can unify the party and appeal to the electorate beyond partisan boundaries.

Political victories are seldom the product of noise; they are earned through trust. In Akeem Agbaje, the APC has before it a man who embodies the discipline of preparation, the patience of loyalty, and the humanity of service.

He represents the archetype of the disciplined underdog — the man who, though underestimated, becomes the people’s consensus.

If the APC truly desires to return to power in 2027, it must look beyond the loud and the lavish, and choose the calm, credible, and consistent. For Oyo APC, Akeem Agbaje is not just a candidate — he is the comeback strategy