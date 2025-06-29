Oyo 2027: My Age-Long Philanthropic Activities Transcend Politics

A stalwart of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, Adegboyega Taofeek Adegoke, has declared that he had been engaging in philanthropic activities for many years and still doing so, to assist the less- privileged, and not because of his ambition to succeed governor Seyi Makinde in 2007.

Speaking in Ibadan, Adegoke said his desire of becoming the next occupant of the Agodi Government House is to continue his work to uplift the masses, dismissing the insinuation that he was doing it to garner support for his 2027 gubernatorial ambition in the state.

He said: “Don’t believe that assertion that I have been helping the downtrodden because of my governorship ambition. I have been helping the widows for a long time. I do it every year. I have instituted some awards for the best students in Faculties of Agriculture and Science, LAUTECH, Ogbomoso. I have donated money for ten years for the awards. I have built classrooms for a Secondary School in Iseyin.

“Nobody should be saying that I did all these because I want to be governor. I donated N20m to the Faculty of Agriculture at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Osun state to resuscitate the Faculty’s Farm. Ife is in Osun State and I am not contesting in Osun State, I am contesting in Oyo State. I believe God has placed me in position to help others and I am doing that and will continue to do so for as long as I live.

“I just believe in helping others and I believe when I become governor, I should be able to do more for the generality of the people”, the Aare-Egbe Omo Balogun of Ibadanland and President of the Jericho Businessmen Club, Ibadan, asserted.

Speaking on why he wants to succeed Makinde, Adegoke said, “By the Grace of God, I am aspiring to be the governor of Oyo State. I say by the Grace of God because I believe in the power of God. Aside that I have taken some bold steps towards achieving my aim. You know when you don’t work towards your goal, you will just be hallucinating. For me I have informed the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leaders in my ward, in my local government and even at the State level of my intention and I hope by the Grace of God it will come to pass.

Adegoke who said he started politics as a member of the Students Representatives Council at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, during his undergraduate days believes he has what it takes to successfully administer Oyo State.

A renown Accountant, oil and gas expert, Adegoke, said he believes 2027 is his appointed time and optimistic of securing victory in the next general election to complement the achievements of the present administration of Governor Seyi Makinde.