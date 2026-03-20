As political activities ahead of the 2027 governorship election gather momentum in Oyo State, an academic turned-politician, Dr Adewale Kolapo Kareem, has stepped forward with a governance vision he describes as “evidence-based” and “solution-driven.” The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in this interview with OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI spoke on his ambition to lead the state, outlining his priorities across education, economic development, healthcare, and security, while positioning his academic background and global exposure as key assets in redefining governance and restoring the state’s “Pacesetter” status.

What motivated your transition from the academia into politics?

I don’t view this as a ‘transition’ in the sense of abandonment, but rather as an ‘application’ of expertise. Politics is the ultimate department of human affairs; it dictates the quality of our collective life. As an academic and researcher, I have spent years studying systems, patterns, and solutions. My research has consistently shown that for a society to thrive, it must be led by those who have been tested and have succeeded in rigorous, decent and evidence-based environments. I am bringing the precision of a researcher and the discipline of a scholar to the ‘noble’ art of politics. I believe that leadership should be a sacrifice made by the most capable and God-fearing among us to ensure that the dividends of democracy are not just discussed in journals, but felt on our streets.

Why do you believe you are the right person to lead Oyo State in 2027?

Leadership in 2027 will require a unique blend of conscience, competence, and a global mindset. I am a man of faith and a man of results. My track record in building thriving businesses both in Nigeria and the diaspora is a reflection of my ability to manage resources and people toward a common goal.

Having meticulously studied the socio-political climate of Oyo State, I am not coming to the table with mere ‘intentions’, rather, I am coming with an architect’s blueprint. My focus is absolute; I am unburdened by the distractions of typical politics and driven purely by a desire to see Oyo State reclaim its ‘Pacesetter’ status through data-driven and solution-oriented governance.

So, what are the three biggest challenges currently facing Oyo State, and how would you address them?

I have detailed these extensively in my book, ‘A Realistic Tomorrow,’ but if I must distill them: First is Education. We must move beyond enrollment to ‘functional education’ that prepares our youths for the global economy. The core pillar of our agenda addresses the foundational crisis of educational accessibility and quality.

My administration will treat education not as a privilege for a demographic elite, but as a fundamental social contract and an essential public good. Under my watch, we will implement something I can tentatively tag a Com- prehensive Educational Incentive Programme (CEIP) designed to dismantle the financial and social barriers that keep our children out of the classroom.

Don’t you think that may be difficult to do?

I know for a fact that poverty is often the thief of potential. Therefore, we are moving beyond just ‘free tuition’ to a model that actively rewards compliance; we will introduce a framework to incentivise parents and guardians who consistently ensure their wards are enrolled and present for basic and elementary studies.

No child in Oyo State, regardless of their family’s financial status (which will also be addressed through other reforms and interventions), should be deprived of the intellectual tools and access to education in the 21st century. This vision will be underpinned by a ‘Data-Driven Deployment Strategy’. We will not guess where the needs are; we will utilise empirical data to map out underserved communities and ensure that resources, infrastructure, and personnel are deployed with surgical precision.

However, I know infrastructure alone does not teach. We will restore the dignity of the teaching profession by ensuring our educators are not only properly compensated but are intellectually motivated through continuous professional development and mentorship programmes. We must be clear-eyed about our reality: we will have no future to inherit if we treat the education of our young people with levity today. Investing in the mind of every Oyo state child means securing the economic sovereignty of our state for generations to come. Second is Economic Integration.

We must connect the dots between our agrarian potential and the industrial hubs. To really catalyse a total economic rebirth, my administration will be committed to the strategic establishment of a world-class Agricultural and Industrial Park (AIP). This will not be a mere collection of farms, but a sophisticated, integrated ecosystem designed to bridge the gap between primary production and industrial processing.

These parks will be situated strategically across our geopolitical zones so as to leverage Oyo State’s vast arable land to transition from subsistence farming to high-yield, and even commercialised agribusiness. This initiative is a dual-purpose engine: it will drastically boost our agricultural output while simultaneously creating a robust value chain that keeps the wealth within our borders.

The ripple effects of this project will be significant for our labour market. We anticipate the generation of thousands of direct and indirect jobs, ranging from specialised agronomy and engineering to logistics and manufacturing, all which provides our youths with dignified and sustainable employment.

This process will significantly enhance our Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and position the state as the primary food basket and industrial hub of the Federation. We will also prioritise a primary healthcare system that is accessible and technologically integrated including mobile clinics.

Many people feel the current Federal Government has not done much to improve the nation’s economy, what is your view on this?

I don’t think they are right. The government of President Bola Tinubu met the economy in shambles and he has been doing his best to address the issues. We should all know that there is a kind of recession all over the world and everybody is affected.

You can see the war against Iran by the United States of America and Israel, this has also led to high cost of petroleum. Even people in other countries like the United States of America said prices of fuel products have increased. Nigerians should just be patient with this government.

What of insecurity, it is getting worse by the day, we even had suicide bombings in Borno State a few days ago….

The issue of security is for all Nigerians. We should all be vigilant. You can imagine suicide bombings, why would people go into that. That tells you that some people allowed themselves to be deceived. In any case, the Federal Government has just spoken about having state police.

Even the new Inspector General of Police, Mr Tunji Disu, has set up a committee to look into how it would be operational. Moreso, the military is being motivated with more equipment and support. I believe that the issue is being adequately addressed by the Federal Government. There is no part of the world that is totally free from insecurity, but I know that things would get better soon.

So, how will your academic and global exposure influence your approach to governance if elected governor?

Global exposure provides a comparative advantage. Having contributed to sectors that work efficiently abroad, I have seen the ‘mechanics of success’ firsthand. However, I am a realist. My approach will not be to copy-paste foreign models, but to adapt what is globally best to what is locally relevant.

My academic background ensures that my policies will be evidence-based, not sentiment-driven. We will govern with a ‘think global, act local’ philosophy, and ensure that Oyo State becomes an attractive destination for international partners who seek a predictable and sophisticated governance environment.

You have instituted a N10 million loan scheme support for artisans and traders—how do you plan to sustain this as governor?

The sustainability of this scheme lies in the ‘Cycle of Prosperity.’ Small and medium-scale enterprises, largely driven by our courageous women and artisans, are the real engines of the economy.

If we actually provide interest-free loans, it means we are not just giving out money; we are injecting capital into the grassroots. We have proven it works, the repayment rates are high because the people are industrious.

As Governor, we will scale this through a state-backed Micro-Credit Scheme, and see to it that every geopolitical zone has a pool of funds that empowers the informal sector. This reduces the burden on government-provides jobs and stimulates local trade, making prosperity a bottom-up reality.

How about youth unemployment. What will you do to address that?

Our youths are the ‘brain box’ of Oyo State, and their energy is our greatest asset. We will move beyond the rhetoric of ’empowerment’ to ‘economic engagement.’ First, we will create an enabling environment for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) specifically in the tech and agribusiness sectors, which are natural magnets for young talent.

Second, we will overhaul vocational training to align with 21st-century realities—focusing on coding, renewable energy, mechanised farming, among others. As outlined in my book, we want to turn Oyo State into a hub where our young people are not just seeking jobs, but are the innovators and employers of tomorrow.

The nation is battling high level insecurity right now and Oyo State is no exception, how will you deal with the issue of insecurity?

The security of lives and property is non-negotiable and transcends political colouration. It is heartbreaking to see the toll insecurity takes on our communities. My approach will be two-pronged: Advanced Intelligence and Institutional Accountability. With the evolving framework for state police, I will take full responsibility for the state’s security architecture.

We will invest heavily in community-based intelligence and technology-driven surveillance. More importantly, we will address the root causes of crime, poverty and idleness while my team and I will make sure that our security personnel are well-equipped, motivated, and held to the highest standards of accountability. Security is the foundation of every other progress; we will protect it with everything we have.

What strategies would you use to attract investment and boost economic growth, especially the IGR in the state?

Investors seek three things: security, infrastructure, and ease of doing business. We will deliver all three. We will eliminate the hefty bureaucratic bottlenecks that stall progress and make Oyo state the most seamless place to register and run a business.

Our IGR growth will not come from over-taxing the poor, but from expanding the tax net to include the informal sector through incentives, and by unlocking the dead capital in our land and agricultural assets. We will be sincere with our projections, we will show investors a clear roadmap that gives them ‘frank confidence’ in the Oyo State vision.

APC is full of bigwig aspirants seeking the governorship ticket, how do you plan to overcome them at the primaries?

I am a staunch party man and a true progressive. If a ‘bigwig’ means being a patriot who is deeply invested in the party’s success, then I certainly and proudly count as one. I have absolute confidence in the All Progressives Congress to conduct a meticulous, free, and fair primary.

How would you handle local government autonomy during your tenure?

I applaud President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his courageous leadership on local government autonomy; it is, no doubt, the cornerstone of grassroots development.

It is regrettable that the current administration in Oyo State has sought to clip the wings of the third tier of government. Under my watch, by God’s grace, local governments will be truly autonomous. They must be the ‘first responders’ to development.