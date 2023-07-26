Oyo 2021 Promotion: Makinde Issues 2,166 Promotion Letters

…Approves Year 2022 Conversion to 688 Workers

Oyo State Governor, Oluseyi Makinde has commenced the issuance of the 2021 promotion letters to eligible workers, across all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) in the State.

The Chairman, Civil Service Commission, Alhaji Aderibigbe Kamoru Abiodun, made this known in a statement released in his Office yesterday where he declared that about Two Thousand, One Hundred and Sixty Six (2,166) eligible workers in all Ministries, Departments, and 7 Agencies have been receiving the promotion letters, from the beginning of the week.

Similarly, His Excellency has approved the year 2022 conversion to Six Hundred and Eighty-Eight (688) officers into various cadres in the Civil service of Oyo State, while disclosing that the Executive Governor of the State, Oluseyi Makinde holds, and will continue to take the well-being of workers as a great priority.

Alhaji Aderibigbe, while congratulating the workers, expressed confidence that Governor Makinde is poised at ensuring that all categories of the workforce, pensioners, and the public will continue to benefit immensely in the 2.0 Sustainable era.

Earlier, the present government had granted a backlog of promotion arrears from 2017 to 2020 to all workers in Oyo State. He however charged workers in the State to reciprocate the magnanimous gestures of His Excellency, by putting their best, in the discharge of their various interests and duties for better service delivery of the Governor’s Omititun 2.0 Agenda.