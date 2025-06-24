Oyo: 10 Feared Dead In Auto Crash

Share

No fewer than 10 people have reportedly been feared dead in an accident that occurred on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway in Oyo State on Tuesday.

New Telegraph gathered that the accident involved three Nissan Micra taxi cabs and three articulated vehicles.

According to a report, all the ill-fated vehicles were coming from the Iwo Road axis before getting involved in the accident.

At the time of filling this report, mutilated bodies of the victims were still being pulled out of the wreckage.

