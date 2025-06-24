New Telegraph

June 24, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
June 24, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Metro & Crime
  3. Oyo: 10 Feared…

Oyo: 10 Feared Dead In Auto Crash

LASTMA: Two Die In Lagos Auto Crash

No fewer than 10 people have reportedly been feared dead in an accident that occurred on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway in Oyo State on Tuesday.

New Telegraph gathered that the accident involved three Nissan Micra taxi cabs and three articulated vehicles.

READ ALSO

According to a report,  all the ill-fated vehicles were coming from the Iwo Road axis before getting involved in the accident.

At the time of filling this report, mutilated bodies of the victims were still being pulled out of the wreckage.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

APGA, APC Clash Over Ekwunife’s Role In Anambra Guber Race
Read Next

Media Practitioner, Others Frown At Obsession With Certificates, Paper Qualifications
Share
Copy Link
×