Oyiza Mohammed: I Love Rita Dominic’s Style

Oyiza Mohammed is the CEO of Yizand Creations. In this interview with DEBORAH OCHENI, the beauty therapist with A-line clientele base speaks on her style philosophy, love for African prints and sundry issues. Excerpts:

What makes a woman well-dressed?

I consider a woman well-dressed when she is modest and comfortable in what she is wearing. Her skin also must be flawless.

Tell us the celebrity style do you like most?

I love Rita Dominic’s style. Simple yet, classy with beautiful skin.

What is your personal style?

My style is comfort, modest and classy.

How do you source for your products?

I get my products both from Nigeria and abroad.

Are clients sensitive to this?

Yes, some clients are sensitive to it.

Do you have any specific research process when you have a new customer?

Yes, I find out from my client what they will like to achieve with my products then from their reply I will be able to know their needs and give them a product that meets their need.

Was there anyone in your family who made you develop interest in Skincare business?

Yes and that is my mum. She is passionate with skincare although not for commercial but then, the inspiration came from her.

Who inspires you the most in fashion industry?

I will say Toyin Lawani, she inspires me a lot with her unique styles.

Where do you see yourself in five years’ time?

I see myself on a higher level by God grace.

Are you a fan of Ankara prints?

Yes, I am. Ankara is African and it allows us to show our rich culture. I love the fact that Ankara is versatile and can be transformed into any style of choice.

What is your take on African traditional wears?

African traditional wears make you look very gorgeous and beautiful. They are our heritage as Africans.

Do you consider any fashion item indispensable?

No, I don’t.

How easily do you get your fashion items in Nigeria?

It’s very easy because I am a fan of African wears, online shopping has also made it easy in case I don’t get to see what I like here. There are lots of options to explore.

While shopping, which fashion item catches your fancy?

Handbags, I love cute handbags.

Which fashion accessory do you live for?

Beautiful Handbags, I love handbags.

Do you conform to trends? Which fashion trend do you love most?

No I don’t, I personally wear what suits me and makes me comfortable, I love casual wears and African prints.

How comfortable do you feel in jeans and T-shirts?

I feel very comfortable because it’s casual.

Fashion wise, do you have a role model?

No

Is there anything you are unlikely to be caught wearing?

Mini skirt and very high heels are not for me, you can never see me wearing them.

What is your ready to go outfits?

Something beautiful, modest and comfortable like the trending boubou dress or maxi.

When it comes to fashion, would you say your physique works to your advantage?

Yes, a lot because I am tall and not too skinny, so whatever I put on comes out very nice on me. It’s a perfect body size that people crave for and I’m grateful to God for creating me this perfect.

Which outfits take up most space in your wardrobe?

Dresses. I love dresses.

How do you love your shoes?

Beautiful, simple and comfortable.

What determines what you wear?

The occasion and climatic condition.

What do you think of modern designers?

I think they are very creative.

Do you have a signature perfume?

No, I don’t

How did you come up with your brand name and what is the message behind it?

YIZAND is a combination of my name and my son’s name. Creations means producing, making or inventing something into existence so, these put together gave birth to YIZAND Creations

Skincare market seems saturated; how do you intend to keep afloat?

Everybody loves flawlessly glowing skin isn’t it? So I make sure my skincare products are effective, affordable and also not harmful to the skin. When your skin is glowing people will want to know who your skin therapist is and that keeps me going.

Would you say the skincare business is lucrative enough?

Well, I won’t say it is very lucrative but when you put in a lot of hard work and above all making your products affordable and effective for many users then you can say its lucrative from the turnover.

Does your background influence who you are now?

Yes, it does very, I admire smooth skin when growing up, so it’s safe to say that which I admired so much when I was much younger influenced me into the skin care business. Are you satisfied with your choice of business Yes, I am and still trusting God to take me to a greater height. I am human and we are not easily satisfied.

What inspired you into the skincare business Right from childhood I always admire women with a flawless skin, so the passion has been there and my mum also played a major role in that, I learnt black soap making from her, she makes the family bathing soap natural ingredients that are very effective and healthy to the skin.

What is the major challenge young entrepreneur face in Nigeria?

Finance and acceptance, so many Nigerian still don’t believe in buying Nigeria made products. They will say no I can’t use Nigerian made skincare products whereas, some of these Nigerian made are richer in content than those imported.

Would you say government has done enough for creative people in Nigeria?

Well, not enough but we cannot keep waiting for them either.

How do you balance motherhood with commerce?

I won’t say it has been very easy, at times it’s difficult to make a choice of either attending to a client first or a crying baby. To me, motherhood comes first and every other thing can follow.