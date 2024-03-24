Oyintiloye Urges Tinubu To Intervene Cooking Gas Price Hike

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Osun State chapter, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye has called on President Bola Tunubu to as a matter of urgency act quickly to address the nation’s high price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), also referred to as cooking gas.

Oyintiloye who made the call on Sunday in Osogbo said he believed that the majority of people could no longer afford the price of cooking gas.

He said even though Ekperikpe Ekpo, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), stated on February 22 that the Federal Government had requested LPG producers to cease exporting the commodity, the move had not resulted in a decrease in the price locally.

He believed that the reason for the item’s increasing cost could be that the LPG manufacturers were covertly exporting their goods.

He said, “It is alarming that the cost of refiling a 12.5kg cylinder in many parts of the country now ranges between N17,500 and N18,000.

READ ALSO:

“As a result of these exorbitant prices, many LPG users who could not afford the price were gradually shifting to solid fuel like charcoal and firewood.

“The shift to the use of charcoal and firewood by the masses could aggravate climate change challenges and its adverse effects such as deforestation, desertification and soil degradation that could lead to erosion.

“The use of solid fuel can also lead to air pollution with carbon monoxide emitted from solid fuel, which is harmful to human beings because it binds to haemoglobin in the blood, reducing the ability of blood to carry oxygen to the body’s organs.

“This will in turn pose serious danger to the respiratory organ, fatigue, headaches, confusion, and dizziness to the human system due to inadequate oxygen delivery to the brain, thereby reducing the overall well-being of people.

“Human beings depend on green plants for our daily supply of oxygen while giving back carbon dioxide to the plants.

“In an attempt to substitute clean cooking gas for firewood and charcoal by cutting down green trees, this will affect human survival,” he said.