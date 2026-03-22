Oyintiloye Decries Worsening Power Supply, Demands Tinubu’s Intervention

Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, has expressed concern over the worsening electricity supply in the country, describing it as a major setback to the Federal Government’s reforms in the power sector.

Speaking with journalists on Sunday in Osogbo, Oyintiloye said that despite several reforms and assurances by authorities in the power sector, the situation has continued to deteriorate.

He appealed to President Bola Tinubu to urgently intervene and save Nigerians from further hardship, noting that poor electricity supply has negatively impacted small-scale business owners, large industrial players, and others who rely on power for non-industrial purposes.

The former lawmaker stated that the lack of electricity for domestic use has worsened the effects of the harsh weather conditions across the country, particularly as it coincides with a period of intense heatwaves, making life unbearable for many Nigerians.

Oyintiloye called on the President to constitute a panel to investigate the causes of recurring national grid collapses and persistent poor power supply, despite significant government investment in the sector.

“It is a terrible situation across Nigeria with persistent poor power supply. Many small-scale businesses and large industrial players are affected, while most homes cannot boast of even three hours of electricity supply daily for domestic use.

“Despite numerous reforms and promises, the national grid continues to collapse. The situation is now compounded by gas supply shortages, weak transmission infrastructure, and chronic underinvestment across the power value chain.

“Nigerians are groaning, and urgent action must be taken by the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, and his team. The situation cannot continue like this”, he said.

He noted that the poor power supply situation has already triggered a series of peaceful protests across the country and cautioned that it could escalate if not promptly addressed.

“The situation must be quickly addressed before it becomes a national embarrassment. Nigerians need to be informed whether the issue is due to structural failure or sabotage within the power sector.

“This epileptic power supply has led to a series of peaceful protests nationwide. I appeal for the President’s intervention before these protests turn violent.

“Electricity is essential for households and the survival of businesses. Since the end of last year, there has been no stable power supply across the country, despite assurances by those in charge and huge investments in the sector.

“Poor power supply should not be added to the challenges Nigerians are currently facing. The high cost of fuel has also made it difficult for those relying on generators to cope”, he said.

Oyintiloye, however, commended the President for initiating various reforms across sectors of the economy and emphasised the need for a thorough investigation into the power sector’s poor performance.