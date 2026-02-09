Oyinlola: Only Death Can Take Golf Away From Me

Former governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, has revealed that only death can separate him from golf, saying he would continue to play and invest in the game and sporting activities as long as he is alive.

Oyinlola made the declaration at the weekend during the commemorative golf tournament held in his honour to mark his 75th birthday. The event was powered by Engineer Olanrewaju Adeleke at his expansive IleOgbo Golf Course and Resorts, and LanreLeke Sports Academy in Ile-Ogbo, Osun State.

Oyinlola used the opportunity to call for peace, unity and oneness among Nigerians in the country, saying all hands must be on deck for the progress of Osun State in particular and Nigeria in general. Engr Adeleke, who is also the MD/CEO, Peculiar Ultimate Concerns and founder, unveiled plans to turn the golf course to a world-class tourist destination.

Speaking during the special golf tournament organised in his honour on the occasion of his 75th birthday, Oyinlola reaffirmed his commitment to advancing the cause of the game of golf in the country.

He expressed profound gratitude to the founder of LanreLeke Sports Academy and IleOgbo Golf Course for bringing and citing the edifice in the state describing it as a motivation. Earlier, Engr. Adeleke described ex-Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola as a shining light and symbol of the game of golf in the country, lauding his immense contributions to the growth and development of sports generally in Osun State and beyond.

Adeleke, who disclosed plans to advance the infrastructural development of LanreLeke Sports Academy and Ile-Ogbo Golf Course, urged members of the public particularly wellmeaning Nigerians and members of the public and the organised private sector to invest more intentionally in sports development.

In their separate goodwill messages, former Osun State Deputy Governor, Mr. Olugboyega Benedict Alabi, Asiwaju Musulumi of Yoruba land, Edo and Delta States, Alhaji Khamis Olatunde Badmus, former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Prince Adebayo Adeleke, immediate past Nigerian Ambassador to Mexico, Hon. Adejare Bello, Olowu of Kuta, Oba Hameed Adekunle Makama, veteran Nollywood actor, Alhaji Kareem Adepoju (Baba Wande) hailed Prince Oyinlola for being a beacon of hope and paragon of inspiration to both the young and the old. The event was attended by golfers from different parts of the country.