Oyinlola, NLC,clerics Endorse Adeleke For Second Term

Share

Erstwhile Osun State Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and religious leaders yesterday endorsed Governor Ademola Adeleke for a second term.

Adeleke got the endorsement from them at the 2025 annual inter-religious prayer at the Government Secretariat.

The President of the League of Imams and Alfas in the state, Sheikh Musa Animasahun, who led other religious leaders, urged mass support for the governor.

The NLC Chairman Bimbo Arapasopo endorsed the governor for a second term amidst singing and dancing, citing his attention to the needs of workers and pensioners.

Market women and men led by the Iyaloja General Chief Oyebode Mary listed the ease of doing business among other achievements of the governor.

Oyinlola repeated his earlier endorsement of the governor on Rave FM. He said: “Nobody changes a medication and medicine that is working. “Mr Governor’s medicine is working for Osun people.

And so he will continue for a second term.” The Ooni of Ife Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi sought divine protection and enablement for Adeleke and his team. He said: “Only a clean heart dances.

Where they dance, good things happen. Great things are happening to Osun and we are all rejoicing.” Adeleke pledged not to abandon the path of God and the interest of the people.

He said: “Our prayers were answered fully by Almighty God as at every moment of the way, our government puts God and the people as a point of takeoff and return.

“At the centre of state power is God and His divine will. That reality explains my consistent praise worship in private and public functions. Our dear God has blessed us in the last one year.”

Share

Please follow and like us: