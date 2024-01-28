Oyibiribiri: Gospel Music Career Not About Money Making

Deaconess Adeshola Julianah Ogundipe is popularly known on the gospel music scene as Oyibiribiri Omo Abba Baba. Oyibiribiri, as she is also fondly called by her friends, started her gospel music career in the church and made a name for herself in ministering with music. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, the songstress speaks about her first music video ‘Ajade Matan Nile’ the challenges of being in the music industry and her advice for women looking unto God for a life patner

The last time we spoke, it was your 50th birthday, and you had just gotten married. You said that God blessed you with three children with the marriage. It’s been two years now; what have you been up to since then?

God has been faithful! My wedding has made people to really know me more than where I started in my gospel ministration career. People now know me more than the time I started, and I give God all the glory. Presently, I am working on my second album, and the title is ‘Ajade Matan nile’. The video of the single has been showing on Dove TV, i.e Redeemed Christian Church Television since December last year.

What is the meaning of ‘Ajade matan nile’ ?

It is a name and a title for God in Yoruba. It is a word that describes how big God is. The meaning is that God is in the house, at the same time, God is outside, and he is everywhere, all at the same time. He is outside but he is inside watching over all that we are doing, in and out. It explains how mighty God is. God is not watching over one person; He is watching over everybody and he is everywhere.

How many tracks do you have in this album?

It is a single track. We have done the video of the song too. And in the video, I featured Tosin Fayo, one of the praise team leaders in the Redeemed Christian Church.

The last time we spoke, you said God has done a lot of things in your life, which inspired you to foray into Gospel music. Can you share with us some of those experiences?

God has done so many things for me, and I do not know where to start from. Both physical and spiritual, I thank God for how far He has brought me and I know he is still taking me higher. In my life, in my business, to my husband and children, God has been very faithful.

Having a career in making music is not easy. What was your inspiration going into gospel music?

Some people go into music because they want to make money. For instance, My husband, Pastor Francis Ogundipe, was the one that composed this popular gospel song, ‘I will exalt you Lord, for thou have lifted me, above my enemies. Lord, your banner over me is love.’ And the song became a gospel anthem, in Nigeria and abroad. Most gospel artist have even used the song to make money but my husband that wrote the song, has stayed humble. Nobody even knows it was composed by him. And when I asked my husband why don’t you want people to know you, he said that God did not give him the song for fame or wealth. He just want people to be blessed with the song. Just like me too, I am not into gospel music because of wealth or fame. Many people want to ‘blow’ through their gospel song. That is not my main aim of going into gospel music.

But if it is the will of God that I will become famous, fine but it doesn’t mean that people should lose focus of what is more important in Gospel music, which is God. I am not saying that to make money is not good. All I am saying is that my focus in my gospel ministration journey is on God; to win souls for God. There are people that you call to minister and they tell you to pay certain amount. It’s not bad because that is how they want to do their own but as for me, Oyibiribiri Omo Abba Baba, I don’t put a prize tag on mine. God gave me this tal- ent. Anything that the church chooses to bless me with, is okay for me. That does not mean that I don’t see money. I have been blessed in many ways whenever I go to minister.

Does it mean that music production does not involve money?

It does involve money but for me, I cannot go to any church and place a demand on them. God did not ask me for money before giving me the talent. I have been called to minister alongside with other famous Nigerian gospel musicians, like Yinka Laseyori, Bukki Bekezz, Maureen. We did Balogun For Christ and after the ministration, we all got paid. I am not the one that charged but we were paid well. I must be sincere that I have never gone for any ministration that I would come back home empty handed.

When did you discover your talent for singing?

Since when I was young because I have been into all these singing ministry as a child. I was born into a Christian home, and I followed my parents to church, where I joined the children’s choir. From there, I joined the youth choir, then the adult choir. And during that time at Gbagada, I was always a lead singer. They said I have the energy and the vibe to lead because I am not the shy type. And I thank God on how I was raised. I am the first born and my siblings all followed suit.

How have people accepted your new single?

The feedback has been good. When I posted it on my YouTube channel and TikTok, I got a lot of views and like. Since it has been on Dove TV, people call me to commend the song and the video. This ‘Ajadematolile’ is my first video and I am super happy it’s doing well.

What was your experience like shooting a music video for the first time?

It’s not easy at all. Whether you are a gospel singer or into secular music, the challenges are the same when it comes to studio sessions and planning for a music video. The only thing is that you choose the video you can afford the budget be- cause everything involves money. I may shoot my video for N500,000 but a more popular artist may choose the one of N5million because of the equipment and location they may choose. I thank God that I was able to shoot the video I have presently. Only God and my husband were my sponsors for making the video. Other support I got was after the video hit the big screen.

Before becoming a gospel singer and minister, did you try being in secular music at some point?

There was a time I was a backup singer for the late Gbenga Adeboye. He used to be a comedian, radio presenter, broadcaster and master of ceremony. He popularly known as Funwontan. Until his death, he was popular in the Yoruba entertainment industry. I was his backup singer with Sola Allinson, Yemi Ajide and Ika nke Alleluyah. I was quite young then but after a while, I became a born again and decided to go into gospel music.

Your husband is a pastor and a music composer too?

Yes. My husband is a Pastor. Pastor Francis Odundipe. He is one of the pastors that lead in African Praise, every December in Redeemed Christian Church of God. He sings Ekiti songs and composes gospel songs.

Can we say your marriage is love match made by music?

W e l l , you can say that b e – cause after I met my h u s b a n d , my music career be- came easy. He always gives me b e t t e r ideas to sing better. Anytime I am about to go for ministration, he will ask me to sing what I am to present, let him hear it first. He will correct me and adjust some tunes before I go. My husband supports my ministration. That is why I am seen everywhere. My husband wants me to shine. He always prays with me whenever I am going for ministration. Before I and my husband met, he composed a song he called Oyibiribiri, not the popular “Oyibiribiri Komi oo’ . That song was done by another lady. The one my husband composed is ‘Oyi – biri – biri do domi’ a song he composed in Ekiti dialect and it happened to be like my stage name.

It was later after we met that he told me he did a song like that. It seem like a d i v i n e connec- tion. People gave m e t h e nickname Oyibiribiri because when that song ‘Oyibiribiri komi ooo, Anuoluwa komi oo’ came out, I loved it so much and loved to minister with it a lot. There is a way I dance to that song that makes it look like I composed it, and people always ask me to sing it whenever I go to minister in church. So, people just started calling me Oyibiribiri. I had to add “Omo Abba Babaa’ to my name to differentiate that I am not the owner of the song.

What advice do you give to young women who look up to you and wish for your kind of blessings?

I tell them to take things easy and be very prayerful. During my own time, I prayed, I fasted to the extent I started asking of God is no longer answering prayers. I never knew God was preparing me for a bigger and better place. Where I am in Redeemed Christian Church presently, I never dreamt I could get there. I advice them to be focused, hardworking and prayerful.

What do you say to ladies in your age bracket that are still hoping on God for life partner?

I always encourage them that God is still who He is. If God can give me a great man as my husband at 50, with all my in-laws accepting me like I have been part of their lives for a long time, then God can do it for them. My mother-in-law takes me like her own daughter, even my step children ac- cept me wholeheartedly like I accepted them too. This is what God can do. The most important advice I give women is that all that glitters is not gold. There are so many things I could not achieve when I was single. I got them after I got married. There are things my husband did not have; it was when we came together as husband and wife that God blessed us with it.

Had it been that I was looking for what was flashy, I would have missed the opportunity God gave me. There is a saying that gold is usually wrapped in a rag, like diamonds in the rough. If you look only at the outer appearance, you miss the golden opportunity. Some men can be flashy at a glance but have nothing to offer while some who are not flashy are the diamonds waiting. Let’s not be moved by things that are flashy and allow God to guide.