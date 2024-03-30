Oyewumi salutes Mr. President

Former Member of the National Governing Board of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Prince Kunle Oyewumi has felicitated with President Bola Tinubu on the occasion of his 72nd birthday anniversary. Extolling the outstanding virtues of the President, the Ogbomoso Prince called on political leaders to emulate the selfless and patriotic attributes of Tinubu in their pursuits.

Oyewumi, who described the President as a very rare gem, applauded the President for his bold, pragmatic and unbiased strategies in piloting the affairs of the nation, adding that Tinubu has consistently contributed to the development of democracy in Nigeria and Africa. In his congratulatory message, the businessman stressed that the President’s leadership style is worthy of commendation and emulation.

He said: “As President Bola Tinubu clocks 72, it is my prayer that Allah will continue to strengthen him in steering the affairs of Nigeria. “The President is a leader of leaders owing to his accomplishments in various capacities in nation building. “He has sustained his goodwill and acceptability across the nooks and crannies because of his selflessness and patriotism. “The President will consistently be celebrated for his giant strides in leadership and commitment to the growth and sustenance of Nigeria’s democracy”. Oyewumi wished the President a fulfilling birthday celebration.