Oyewumi Hails Nomination Of Olawande As Ministers Designate

The immediate Past Board Member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Prince Kunle Oyewumi has described the appointments of Dr Jamila Bio Ibrahim and Mr Ayodele Olawande as Minister of Youth and Minister of State for Youth respectively as a welcome development.

Oyewumi, who was a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council and Tinubu/Shettima Independent Council (ICC) in the 2023 general elections, stressed that the duo of Ibrahim and Olawande have consistently demonstrated patriotism, selflessness and administrative acumen in various capacities in the public sphere, adding that the new appointees are passionate about youth empowerment and good governance.

The Ogbomoso Prince, while commending the President for the nominations, called on Ibrahim and Olawande not to relent in promoting youth-friendly initiatives and policies in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Renewed Hope mantra of the current administration.

He said, “The nominations of Dr Jamila Bio Ibrahim as Minister of Youth and Mr Ayodele Olawande as Minister of State for Youth is a good development.

“Having served in various capacities in the public sector, I am optimistic that the duo will bring to bear their expertise in their new roles.

“Ibrahim and Olawande will no doubt live to expectations in their duties”. Oyewumi wished the new appointees success in their new roles.