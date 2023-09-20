Oyewumi Greets Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu At 63

The immediate past board member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Prince Kunle Oyewumi has congratulated Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu on the occasion of her 63rd birthday anniversary.

Describing the First Lady as a devout Christian and philanthropist with a passion for improving the lives of the people, the Ogbomoso Prince stressed that through various platforms including her New Era Foundation, Senator Tinubu has continually touched lives positively.

In a goodwill message, Oyewumi, who was a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council and Tinubu /Shettima Independent Campaign Council (ICC) in the 2023 general elections, urged notable Nigerians to emulate the humanitarian gestures of the celebrant.

He said, ” I join millions of Nigerians and non-Nigerians alike in celebrating Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu as she clocks 63.

“The First Lady has consistently demonstrated selflessness, patriotism and humanity in her endeavours.

“Through her New Era Foundation, many people in the society have been uplifted.

“Having served the country meritoriously in various capacities, she deserves to be celebrated for her contributions to nation-building.

“She is indeed a role model for the womenfolk across the globe”.

Oyewumi prayed for a longer life for the First Lady while wishing her a memorable birthday anniversary.