Oyewumi Greets FIRS Boss, Adedeji At 47

Former Board Member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Prince Oyekunle Oyewumi has congratulated the Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Dr Zacch Adedeji on the occasion of his 47th birthday.

Extolling the virtues of the FIRS boss, the Ogbomoso-Prince acknowledged the contributions of Adedeji to nation-building.

Oyewumi while urging the FIRS helmsman to sustain his vision in his noble role, called on Nigerians to support Adedeji in its efforts to reposition FIRS.

He said, ” I felicitate with the Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Dr Zacch Adedeji as he clocks 47.

“Having served meritoriously in various capacities at the sub-national and national levels and with his current position as FIRS boss, Adedeji deserves accolades for his invaluable contributions to national growth and development.

“The FIRS boss has indeed carved a niche for himself in the private and public sectors in view of his remarkable professional and academic excellence”.

Oyewumi while praying to God to strengthen Adedeji in his endeavours, wished the FIRS boss a memorable birthday celebration.

