Oyewumi Family Cautions Saka Balogun Over Unguided Utterances

The family of the late Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade III CON, CFR (Soun of Ogbomosoland) has condemned in strong terms the derogatory, self-serving, and unwarranted remarks made by Dr Saka Balogun, a former Chief of Staff in the administration of the late Governor Adebayo Alao-Akala, against Oba Oyewumi during a recent episode of a radio programme: “Ogbomoso Segiri,” anchored by Josiah Adebayo and aired on Imole TV.

Reacting to the false claims in a statement signed by Omoba Aderemi Oyewumi, the family of the late monarch stressed that their late father’s 48-year reign brought unprecedented development to Ogbomosoland.

The statement reads, “Dr. Balogun’s assertions are not only false and misleading but also uncivil, malicious, and utterly unbecoming of him. It is deeply unfortunate that a man of his age and experience, who should be promoting unity and harmony in Ogbomosoland, has instead chosen to sow seeds of discord and division among families, institutions, and the community at large.

“Oba Oyewumi’s 48-year reign was marked by peace, progress, and visionary leadership. His tenure transformed Ogbomosoland in profound ways: socially, economically and politically.

“Similarly, Oba Oyewumi’s contribution to the commercial landscape of Ogbomosoland through his personal business interests is on record.

“He put people and community above himself, laid a solid foundation for the widespread development of Ogbomosoland and provided a rallying point for Ogbomoso citizens to be part of that development journey.

He was rightfully honoured with two national awards: Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) and Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR). These accolades speak volumes about the contributions of Oba Oyewumi to nation-building and community development.

“It is worth noting that Dr.Balogun himself is a known beneficiary of Oba Oyewumi’s magnanimity. For example, in the Second Republic (1979-1983), it was the late monarch who facilitated Dr. Balogun’s appointment as Presidential Liaison Officer in the President Shehu Shagari administration.

During this period, Oba Oyewumi also made available one of his expansive properties -Oyewumi mansion located at Oluyole estate, Ibadan, where Dr. Balogun temporarily resided. Other political opportunities came his way during the administrations of Senator Rashidi Ladoja and Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala, all with the tacit support of Oba Oyewumi.

“Therefore, his recent outburst comes across not only as ungrateful but also hypocritical. Dr. Balogun has, over the years, developed a reputation for political opportunism and betrayal, a pattern witnessed in his relationships with former leaders such as the late Alhaji Olatunji Mohammed, a former Deputy Governor of Oyo State, and the late Governor Adebayo Alao-Akala, both of whom he reportedly undermined at different times.

“We urge the general public to disregard the baseless and provocative claims made by Dr. Balogun. His attempt to paint himself as the moral compass of Ogbomosoland rings hollow in the face of his record. History must not be distorted to serve personal ambition or vendetta.

“The immense legacy of Oba Oyewumi is already etched in the annals of history, and no amount of revisionist rhetoric or character assassination from the likes of Dr. Balogun can diminish that.

“Lastly, we remind Dr. Balogun — who identifies as a devout Muslim — of the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him), as recorded in Sahih al-Bukhari 1393: “Do not abuse the dead, for they have reached the result of what they sent forth.

“We call on him to reflect deeply on this Hadith and to refrain from making disparaging remarks about a revered traditional ruler who can no longer defend himself. Rather, Dr. Balogun should ponder and work on the legacy he hopes to be remembered for while he has the chance.

“Let us honour the memory of our past leaders with dignity and strive for unity and progress in Ogbomosoland”.