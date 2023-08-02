Oyewumi Congratulated Lalong On Nomination As Minister

Businessman, Prince Kunle Oyewumi has commended President Bola Tinubu for nominating the former Governor of Plateau State, Hon. Simon Lalong as a Minister.

The Ogbomoso- Prince, who described the former Governor as a highly detrabilized Nigerian, stressed that Lalong has the administrative acumen and intellectual capacity to serve as a member of the Federal Executive Council.

Oyewumi, who was a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council and the Tinubu/Shettima Independent Campaign Council (ICC) in the last general elections applauded the President’s participatory and inclusive leadership style.

He said, “The nomination of former Governor of Plateau State, Hon. Simon Lalong as a Minister by President Bola Tinubu is a welcome and timely development.

“He is a consummate politician and experienced public servant who is passionate about the growth and development of Nigeria.

“The former Governor has contributed immensely to nation-building in various capacities in the executive and legislative arms of government.

“I am optimistic that he will bring to bear his vast experience in his position”.

Oyewumi wished Lalong continued success in his endeavours.

The entrepreneur also congratulated Chief Adebayo Adelabu of Oyo State, Hon. Bunmi Tunji- Ojo of Ondo State, and others on their nomination as Ministers- designate.