Oyewumi Condoles With KWAM 1 Over Mother’s Demise 

Share

Nigerian businessman, Prince Kunle Oyewumi has commiserated with foremost Fuji musician, Alhaji Wasiu Ayinde, popularly known as KWAM 1 over the passing of his mother, Alhaja Halima Shadiya Anifowoshe.

Oyewumi while describing the deceased as a community leader who dedicated her life to the service of God and humanity, urged Kwam 1 to sustain the worthy legacy of his mother.

The Ogbomoso Prince prayed to Allah to forgive the shortcomings of the deceased and grant her Al-Jannah Firdaus.

In a condolence message, he said, “I condole with Alhaji Wasiu Ayinde over the demise of his mother, Alhaja Halima Shadiya Anifowoshe.

“The deceased was a woman of virtue, who committed her resources to the uplifting of her community.

“She was a pillar of support to the womenfolk beyond her community. The deceased will be remembered for her good deeds”.

Oyewumi prayed to Allah to give K1 the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

Share

Please follow and like us: