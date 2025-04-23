Oyetola’s Directive: NIMASA Pledges CVFF Disbursement By August

Share

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has announced plans to begin disbursing the long-delayed Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF) by August 2025, following a firm directive from the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola.

The commitment was made by NIMASA Director General, Dayo Mobereola, during an oversight visit by the House of Representatives Committee on Maritime Safety, Education, and Administration in Abuja on Wednesday.

Mobereola confirmed that preparations for the fund’s release are in advanced stages and being executed in strict adherence to the minister’s order.

“We are acting in accordance with the directive of the Honourable Minister to ensure indigenous shipowners finally have access to this critical funding,” Mobereola said.

“The guidelines have been streamlined based on the Minister’s approval, so beneficiaries can access the funds within three to four months.”

To improve the efficiency and transparency of the $700 million intervention fund, NIMASA has increased the number of Primary Lending Institutions (PLIs) from five to twelve. These banks will conduct risk assessments and facilitate disbursement to only qualified, financially viable shipping firms.

The funding structure involves NIMASA contributing 50%, banks 35%, and shipowners providing 15% equity. This model aims to promote accountability and long-term sustainability.

“By involving the banks, we are ensuring financial discipline and sustainability, which are crucial for this fund to continue long-term,” Mobereola added.

Key features of the fund include single-digit interest rates and long-term loan tenures of 15 to 20 years, allowing indigenous shipowners to compete globally without excessive financial strain.

In addition to financial access, NIMASA is partnering with cargo-generating stakeholders such as NNPC, NLNG, and key exporters to ensure steady cargo availability for Nigerian-flagged vessels.

“We are creating a win-win scenario—access to finance and access to business,” the DG emphasized.

The House Committee applauded NIMASA’s progress and innovation under Mobereola’s leadership. Acting Chairman Uduak Odudoh commended the agency’s strides in reducing maritime crime and its clear plan for the CVFF rollout.

“What we have seen today, especially with the clear reduction in maritime crime and the DG’s presentation, gives us confidence in NIMASA’s direction,” Odudoh said. “We will continue to work with the agency and the Ministry to ensure the success of this initiative and broader goals of the Blue Economy.”

Established over two decades ago to empower Nigerian shipowners and strengthen the nation’s maritime capacity, the CVFF has been stalled due to bureaucratic hurdles. The renewed momentum by the Ministry and NIMASA now signals a decisive shift toward actualizing the fund’s original mandate by Q3 2025.

