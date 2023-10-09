Oyetola’s birthday, politics and governance

The nation’s Hon. Minister of Marine & Blue Economy, Mr Gboyega Oyetola has been described as one who consistently stands on high moral ground in terms of development and sustenance of Osun State that has continued to elicit polite expressions of admiration in socio-political matrix, regardless of the assessor’s progressive cast or conservative fly. Dr Thomas Olaleye Ogungbangbe, a businessman and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Osun East stated, this on the occasion of Oyetola’s 69th birthday, adding, the birthday boy possesses optimally refreshing courage and candour that view challenges from all sides and provide solutions to all, with salutary effects that particularly had government and governance in Osun driven by the dreams and aspirations of the people of the state.

Not unaccompanied by ground-breaking achievements in the corollary when he was the governor of Osun He noted, the revitalization of the machinery of Osun government under the watch of Oyetola made the desired impact on the quality of service delivery in the diverse sectors of the state, and remarked that he practically worked for his achievements as he strengthened highly rewarding hold on the resources of the state against enormous financial odds and hazy intra party firmaments. Like a David, pitched against the behemoth of a Goliath and survived. Ogungbangbe felicitated the boss at the Marine & Blue Economy and prayed for many happy returns of his born day in abundant life and healthy living. He averred that “the immediate past governor of Osun State did common good in such critical areas as education and public health, agriculture and rural development, job creation and poverty alleviation as well as infrastructural development that included strategic road construction and rehabilitation,” declaring, “I have on my fingertips, a robust data of his noble efforts; he exhibits breath-taking cerebral, managerially, and he’s a goal getter, not combative.”

Oyetola, indeed, gave the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) a bigger jump at a breakneck speed that nevervisited additional burden on the people of the state, but caused laudable positive social changes with equitable value added developmental education just as he made primary healthcare accessible and encouraged people to key into social health insurance scheme. And his employment opportunities, targeted at poverty alleviation, got impetus by his government’s financial supports, other incentives for start-ups that employed other workers. He leveraged innovation, science and technology and created jobs in the economy and information communication technology (ICT), and also repositioned ‘Omoluabi Minerals Company’ that mapped resources and explored minerals, with agriculture and food security boosted.

Meaning that in all, Oyetola’s government committed resources that assisted Osun achieve sustainable development goals. One thing that’s sure and has started showing is that his magic wand would translate the nation’s expectations of his Ministry of Blue Economy into reality, Ogungbangbe pointedly said with delight. Oyetola’s politics? Minus the intra party disparities, the groundswell of electoral support for Oyetola is that he’s never one who sells out like fair weather fellows. He, rather, stands on people’s side and doesn’t belong in the class of political turncoats who love people only when it suits their fancies that more often than not, results in an irresistible urge to kleptomania, blind. Born reticent, humble, unassuming and a philanthropist on September 29, 1954 in Iragbiji, Osun State, Oyetola is a certified insurance broker, entrepreneur and politician. His political career reportedly took off, back in 1997, long before he became governor of Osun State.

He was reportedly among prominent Nigerians who cofounded the Alliance for Democracy (AD) in 1998 and by the time the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) birthed, he was one of the party’s notable chieftains. And he has his own winning formula for stellar prominence, earning laurels, an evergreen shrub and the symbol of triumph. Ogungbangbe celebrated the former governor who’s also the APC state leader on his birthday and depicted him as a loyal party man, an intellectual, well engaging where ideas are fundaments, contesting for acceptability