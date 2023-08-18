Oyetola’s Appointment As Transport Minister Blessing To Nigeria – Salami

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ede South Local Government area of Osun State, Hon Kola Salami has congratulated the former Governor of the State, Gboyega Oyetola on his appointment as Minister of Transportation.

Salami, a former aide to the erstwhile Governor in a congratulatory message on Friday described the appointment of his principal as a true blessing to Nigeria.

The Ede-born young political mobiliser recalled how the new minister of transportation used his wealth of experience to stabilize the economy of the state within the space of four years.

“Heartfelt congratulations on your appointment as the Minister of Transportation, Federal Republic of Nigeria. Your journey from serving as the immediate past governor to this new and significant role is a testament to your exceptional leadership skills, astuteness in the management of both human and financial resources, and unwavering commitment to the betterment of our nation.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s discernment in selecting Governor Oyetola for this crucial role is truly commendable. The choice not only underscores his dedication to fostering capable leadership but also emphasises his understanding of the transformative impact that experienced and visionary individuals can have on Nigeria’s progress.

“Your Excellency, your skill in building partnerships and collaborations will foster synergy among various stakeholders in the transportation sector. This collaborative effort will lead to more comprehensive and impactful projects.

“Your experience in governance equips you to tackle the challenges of the transportation sector effectively. Your ability to formulate and implement policies will foster positive change and drive Nigeria’s transportation landscape forward. With your history of infrastructure development, you can bring transformative changes to Nigeria’s transportation networks. Your strategic approach will promote economic growth and enhance connectivity”.

“Your appointment is a true blessing for Nigeria, as it brings a leader with a proven track record, vision, and dedication to the helm of our transportation sector.

“We look forward to witnessing the positive transformations you will bring and the contributions you will make to the progress of our great nation.

“Congratulations once again, and best wishes for this new chapter, ” he said.