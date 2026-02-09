…Accuses Governor of ineptitude, dereliction of duty

Bolaji Akinola, the Special Adviser to the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Dr Adegboyega Oyetola, has launched a blistering attack on Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke.

Akinola, in a press statement issued on Monday, accused the Governor of gross ineptitude, dereliction of duty, and the wholesale collapse of primary healthcare and public education across the state.

He described the current state of Primary Health Care Centres (PHCs) in Osun as a damning indictment of Adeleke’s administration, stressing that no serious government would still be blaming a predecessor more than three years after assuming office.

According to the Minister’s aide, Dr Oyetola left behind a functional system and a clear development trajectory, noting that the immediate past Governor of the State performed excellently in office, particularly in healthcare reforms, workers’ welfare, and institutional strengthening.

“What Osun people are witnessing today is not inherited failure, but the direct product of Adeleke’s incompetence and lack of capacity to govern.

“Healthcare in Osun has deteriorated rapidly under his watch, while his inept and underperforming Commissioner for Health, Jola Akintola, appears more interested in issuing excuses than delivering results.”

The Minister’s aide noted that despite huge financial resources and statutory allocations available to the state since Adeleke assumed office over three years ago, PHCs remain abandoned, poorly staffed, and ill-equipped, while rural communities are left without access to basic medical care.

He added that the situation in public education is equally dire, with acute shortages of teachers across schools in the state, overcrowded classrooms, and declining learning standards, describing it as a complete reversal of gains made under the Oyetola administration.

“The present government of Osun State has destroyed both the healthcare and education systems it inherited,” the statement declared. “Instead of governance, Osun now has a circus of theatrics, blame-shifting, propaganda, and administrative laziness.”

Akinola further pointed to a growing wave of public anger and dissatisfaction across Osun State, saying residents in every part of the state are united in frustration over what he called the “Adeleke’s failure to justify being in the government house for three years.”

“Osun people are yearning for change. They are tired of excuses, tired of media stunts, and tired of an administration that has nothing tangible to show for over three years in office.”

He warned that no amount of misinformation or attempts to scapegoat former officials would save Ademola Adeleke from the political consequences of his record.

“Come August 8, Adeleke will face the people. And the verdict will be clear and brutal: the worst electoral defeat of his political life — earned squarely by his own ineptitude and failure to govern.”