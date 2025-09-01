Oyetola Vows To Tackle Illegal Fishing In Nigeria

…Assures Nigeria’s Commitment to Marine Sustainability

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Monday, expressed concern over the growing menace of Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated (IUU) fishing, saying that Nigeria would work with international partners to curb the menace.

Oyetola made this expression when he received the Chairman and the Secretary-General of the Fisheries Committee for the West Central Gulf of Guinea (FCWC), who were on a working visit to his office in Abuja.

He described IUU fishing as a grave violation of both national and international laws, noting that such activities are either unreported to authorities or conducted in ways that undermine established conservation and management measures for fish stocks.

Oyetola stressed that IUU fishing “significantly threatens marine ecosystems and biodiversity, jeopardises sustainable fisheries, and creates unfair competition for law-abiding fishers.”

The highpoint of the visit was the signing of two landmark instruments by the Minister: the Monrovia Declaration on Ensuring the Implementation of Conservation and Management Measures (CMM), Increased Governance and Transparency in the FCWC Region, and the Protocol on Labour Standards for Crew and the Elimination of Forced Labour on Fishing Vessels in the FCWC Region.

The Monrovia Declaration seeks to strengthen the implementation of agreed conservation and management measures, enhance governance structures, and promote transparency across the fisheries sector within the Gulf of Guinea. It aims to ensure that regional commitments translate into concrete actions for sustainable resource management.

The Protocol on Labour Standards is designed to safeguard the welfare of crew members working on fishing vessels, outlaw exploitative practices, and eliminate forced labour at sea. It underscores a collective determination to uphold international labour standards, protect human rights, and improve working conditions in the fisheries sector.

Recalling the success of the 15th Session of the Conference of Ministers of FCWC Member States in Liberia in 2024, Minister Oyetola emphasised that Nigeria is honoured to host the 16th Session of the Conference later this year, in line with the decision taken at the Monrovia meeting.

According to him, the forthcoming session offers an opportunity to consolidate regional efforts towards strengthening fisheries governance, enhancing collaboration among member states, and intensifying the fight against IUU fishing in the Gulf of Guinea.

“We are fully committed to ensuring that the event is planned and delivered with diligence, excellence, and in a manner befitting both the stature of the FCWC and the expectations of our Member States,” Oyetola said.

Oyetola also emphasised the importance of Nigeria’s chairmanship of the Committee, noting that it must define a clear vision, articulate strategic priorities, and engage other Member States to secure their support.

“Nigeria treasures the spirit of partnership and solidarity which the FCWC embodies, and remains steadfast in its commitment to collaborate with all Member States to strengthen regional fisheries governance, promote the sustainable utilisation of marine resources, and enhance the socio-economic well-being of our citizens,” he stated.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of FCWC, J. Cyrus Saygbe, Sr, commended Oyetola for his strong leadership in the Marine and Blue Economy sector, applauding the Minister’s active participation at the 15th Session of the Conference of Ministers in 2024 in Liberia, stressing that such engagement has strengthened Nigeria’s role in regional fisheries governance.

Mr Saygbe assured that the FCWC would partner with Nigeria to combat IUU fishing in the sub-region, while also bolstering monitoring, surveillance, and training to ensure adherence to global best practices. He expressed delight that Nigeria will host the 16th Session of the Conference of Ministers, describing the country’s leadership as a major boost to the Committee’s visibility and operations.

In the same vein, the Secretary-General of the FCWC, Dr Gaston Djihinto, echoed Saygbe’s commendation for Oyetola Nigeria’s leadership, stressing that Nigeria’s chairmanship would go a long way in strengthening the Committee’s work, particularly in fostering regional cooperation to protect marine resources and secure sustainable fisheries.

The Fisheries Committee for the West Central Gulf of Guinea (FCWC) is a regional body established in 2007 to promote cooperation in fisheries management among its six Member States: Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Liberia, Nigeria, and Togo. Its mandate is to harmonise policies, enhance monitoring and surveillance, combat IUU fishing, and foster the sustainable use of fisheries and aquaculture resources to improve food security and livelihoods in the region.

