Oyetola Validates Ondo Deep Sea Port Project Certificate To Aiyedatiwa

The Federal Government has taken a decisive step to unlock Ondo State’s maritime and industrial potential with the revalidation of the Ondo Deep Sea Port licence, signalling fresh momentum for trade, jobs and investment.

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Dr Adegboyega Oyetola, formally presented the revalidated certificate to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State at his office in Abuja.

The development was disclosed in a statement issued yesterday in Lagos by the minister’s Special Adviser on Media, Dr Bolaji Akinola. Oyetola described the revalidation as a major milestone and a strategic federal intervention to harness Ondo State’s vast blue economy resources.

He said the deep sea port would serve as a catalyst for trade expansion, industrialisation and regional economic integration, in line with the Federal Government’s economic diversification agenda.

Oyetola said: “The Ondo Deep Sea Port is not just a project for Ondo State; it is a national asset that will boost Nigeria’s competitiveness in global shipping, ease congestion at existing ports and create a new hub for exports, manufacturing and job creation.”