Oyetola Urges State Govts To Ban Wooden Boats

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Dr. Adegboyega Oyetola, has renewed his call on state governments across the country to urgently ban the use of wooden boats for commercial water transportation, urging them to invest instead in safer and modern fibre-reinforced plastic and aluminium boats.

The minister made the call against the backdrop of recent tragic boat accidents that claimed several lives and plunged many families into mourning.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser, Dr. Bolaji Akinola, Oyetola expressed deep sympathy for the victims of the mishaps and extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased.

According to the minister, the continued reliance on rickety wooden boats in many riverine states, coupled with poor adherence to safety standards, remains a major cause of accidents on Nigeria’s inland waterways. He noted that many of the boats are poorly constructed, inadequately maintained, and prone to structural failure—especially when overloaded or exposed to harsh weather conditions.

Oyetola also charged waterway users to take personal responsibility for their safety by strictly observing basic safety measures. He warned against night travel, which often involves poor visibility and higher risks, and urged passengers to insist on wearing approved life jackets at all times.

“Waterway users must refuse to board rickety or overloaded boats. No journey is worth risking your life. Avoid night travel, wear life jackets, and prioritise safety above all else,” he said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who lost their loved ones. These recurring tragedies are painful and unacceptable, and they underscore the urgent need to address the root causes of waterway accidents in the country.”

The minister explained that wooden boats deteriorate rapidly due to constant exposure to water, leading to cracks, leakages, and eventual collapse. He added that such boats lack stability, are easily capsized, and often operate without proper regulation or safety features, placing passengers at serious risk.

Oyetola stressed that phasing out wooden boats in favour of fibre and aluminium vessels would significantly enhance safety on inland waterways.

He noted that modern boats are more durable, stable, and resistant to corrosion, making them better suited for commercial operations.

According to him, fibre and aluminium boats are stronger, more reliable, and easier to maintain, offering better balance and buoyancy, reducing the risk of sudden breakage, and allowing for the installation of essential safety equipment.