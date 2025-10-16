Oyetola Unveils Centre For Blue Economy At University Of Ilorin

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has inaugurated the Centre for Blue and Regenerative Economy at the University of Ilorin, designed to promote research, innovation, and sustainable development within Nigeria’s maritime sector.

According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Dr. Bolaji Akinola, the centre was named in honour of the minister in recognition of his role in advancing Nigeria’s blue economy agenda.

At the event held on Thursday, the university also conferred on Oyetola the Award of Honorary Fellow of the Centre for Management and Leadership, acknowledging his exceptional contributions to national development, public service, and visionary leadership. The conferment took place during the university’s 1st Distinguished Lecture and Conferment of Award Ceremony, organised by the UNILORIN Centre for Advancement.

The Governor of Kwara State, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, also received an Honorary Fellowship at the ceremony, which was attended by dignitaries including representatives of the Kwara State Government, traditional rulers, university governing council members, the Vice-Chancellor, principal officers, academics, and students.

Delivering the maiden Distinguished Lecture titled “The Nexus Between Blue Economy and Higher Education for Sustainable Development in Nigeria,” Oyetola described the blue economy as a transformative pathway for sustainable national growth. He said the responsible use of Nigeria’s 853-kilometre coastline and vast inland waterways could drive economic diversification, job creation, and food security through investments in education, innovation, and strong governance.

“The blue economy goes beyond exploiting marine resources; it integrates economic prosperity with environmental sustainability and social inclusion,” the minister said. He identified maritime transport, fisheries, aquaculture, coastal tourism, marine biotechnology, and renewable ocean energy as key sectors that could significantly boost Nigeria’s GDP if effectively harnessed.

Oyetola emphasised the pivotal role of higher education in unlocking this potential by equipping Nigerians with technical and research skills needed for the maritime industry. He urged universities to align their curricula with industry needs, promote interdisciplinary research, and strengthen collaboration with government and private sector stakeholders.

Highlighting recent achievements, the minister disclosed that revenue in the maritime sector had risen from ₦700.79 billion in 2023 to ₦1.39 trillion in 2024, driven by improved efficiency and transparency rather than tariff increases.

He also noted the ministry’s investment in capacity development, particularly through the National Seafarers Development Programme, which trains about 1,000 youths annually for careers in the maritime industry.

Oyetola reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to modernising port infrastructure, developing new deep-sea ports across coastal states, and expanding aquaculture and fisheries to boost food security and reduce import dependency.

He cited successful public–private partnerships such as the Lekki Deep Sea Port and ongoing collaborations to establish new ports in Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Ondo, and Rivers States, which, he said, would enhance trade efficiency, create jobs, and attract foreign investments.

The minister commended the University of Ilorin for its foresight in establishing the centre, describing it as a “milestone in linking academic research with national development.” He pledged his ministry’s full support to ensure the centre achieves its objectives of promoting sustainable marine management, policy innovation, and youth empowerment.

In his remarks, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Professor Wahab Olasupo Egbewole (SAN), congratulated Oyetola and Governor AbdulRazaq on their honours, saying the institution was proud to recognise leaders who have significantly advanced governance, education, and sustainable development in Nigeria.