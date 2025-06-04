Oyetola To Lead Nigeria’s Delegation To United Nations Ocean Conference

Share

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, will lead Nigeria’s delegation to the third United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC3), scheduled to take place from June 9 to 13, 2025, in Nice, France.

According to a statement on Wednesday by Bolaji Akinola, Special Adviser to the Minister

(Media and Communications), Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, Oyetola will represent President Bola Tinubu, at the high-level global event, which will bring together world leaders, policy makers, scientists, and stakeholders to accelerate action toward ocean conservation and the sustainable use of marine resources.

The Minister will also participate in the commemorative events of the 2025 World Oceans Day on June 8, underscoring Nigeria’s commitment to global efforts aimed at addressing the urgent challenges facing the world’s oceans and coastal ecosystems.

UNOC3 is being convened under the overarching theme: “Accelerating action and mobilizing all actors to conserve and sustainably use the ocean.”

The theme reflects the growing international consensus on the need for decisive and inclusive measures to combat ocean degradation, protect marine biodiversity, and advance the sustainable blue economy, especially for coastal and island nations.

“The ocean is an indispensable part of our national life and economy, especially given our vast coastal resources and the strategic role of the maritime sector in trade, transportation, food security, and climate resilience. We are committed to aligning Nigeria’s development agenda with global best practices for sustainable ocean governance,” the Minister said.

He stated further that President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda has placed a strong emphasis on environmental sustainability and economic diversification.

“Our presence at UNOC3 is a clear demonstration of this administration’s resolve to protect our marine ecosystems while unlocking the immense potential of the blue economy for the benefit of all Nigerians,” he said.

The Nigerian delegation will engage in high-level dialogues, expert panels, and bilateral meetings aimed at strengthening international cooperation and attracting investments in sustainable marine infrastructure, ocean science, and coastal resilience.

The Minister is also expected to showcase Nigeria’s recent reforms in marine protection, port modernization, and artisanal fisheries development.

UNOC3 is co-hosted by France and Costa Rica in support of the implementation of Sustainable Development Goal 14 (SDG 14): “Life Below Water”. The conference will serve as a platform for countries to present their voluntary commitments and innovative solutions for ocean sustainability.

Nigeria’s active participation underscores its strategic position as a regional leader in marine governance, maritime innovation, and sustainable coastal development.

