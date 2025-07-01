Oyetola Tasks NPA Board On Reform-Driven Governance

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, yesterday in Abuja, inaugurated the newly constituted Governing Board of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

In his address, Oyetola described the inauguration as a vital step in strengthening the governance framework of the NPA and aligning it with the broader vision of President Bola Tinubu, to reform and revitalise key government institutions.

According to the Minister, the move underscores the administration’s firm commitment to institutional reforms aimed at enhancing trade facilitation, boosting transparency, and unlocking the full potential of Nigeria’s marine and blue economy in a manner that is inclusive and sustainable.

Oyetola noted that the Nigerian Ports Authority Act assigned critical policy oversight responsibilities to the Governing Board, particularly in areas concerning staffing and budgetary matters.

He said these roles, were executed primarily through the Board’s Staff and Establishment Committee and its Finance Committee.

However, he emphasised that the day-to-day management of the Authority remained the exclusive responsibility of the Managing Director and the executive management team.

This distinction, he stressed, is vital for operational integrity and is clearly outlined in both the NPA Act and the Public Procurement Act of 2007.

He said: “It is important to emphasise that the day-today operations and execution of policy decisions remain solely the responsibility of the Managing Director and the Management Team.

“This is clearly stipulated in Section 10(3) of the NPA Act and further reinforced by the provisions of the Public Procurement Act, 2007. “Clear boundaries between governance and management must be maintained for operational integrity and efficiency.”