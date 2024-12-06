Oyetola, Stakeholders Back Coast Guard Bill

Share

The push to establish a Nigerian Coast Guard has gained traction as stakeholders gathered at the National Assembly for a public hearing on the Nigerian Coast Guard (Establishment) Bill, 2024. The bill, sponsored by Senator Wasiu Eshinlokun (APC-Lagos), aims to establish a dedicated agency under the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, tasked with ensuring maritime safety, environmental protection, and enforcing civil maritime laws.

Speaking at the hearing, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, emphasised the critical role the proposed Coast Guard would play in securing Nigeria’s vast maritime domain.

He described the initiative as a transformative step towards bolstering the nation’s maritime economy and safeguarding its waterways.

Oyetola outlined the strategic importance of the Coast Guard, noting its alignment with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. He commended the National Assembly, particularly the Senate Committee chaired by Senator Wasiu Eshilokun, for piloting the legislative process.

“Our coastline stretches 853 kilometers, with 10,000 kilometers of inland waterways. These resources are rich and diverse, but face threats from pollution, overfishing, and unregulated development,” Oyetola said.

“The Nigerian Coast Guard will complement the efforts of the Nigerian Navy by focusing on search and rescue, environmental protection, and the enforcement of civil maritime laws,” he said.

Oyetola, at the hearing, also highlighted the economic benefits of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project, which is expected to catalyze the development of hotels, eco-parks, and industrial hubs along Nigeria’s coastline. The Coast Guard will play a pivotal role in ensuring the safety and sustainability of these economic activities, he stated.

Further emphasizing the need for the Coast Guard, Oyetola noted that “the protection and sustainable use of marine ecosystems is a vital pathway for national development. It is compelling to preserve these endowments and guarantee sustainable development.”

The proposal garnered support from key stakeholders, including civil society organizations, youth groups, and regional socio-cultural associations. The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), led by its Director-General, expressed full endorsement of the bill.

The Nigerian Youth Council also threw its weight behind the bill, emphasizing its potential to create job opportunities for thousands of Nigerian youths.

“We have submitted a memorandum in total support of the creation of the Nigerian Coast Guard. The 10th National Assembly must rise to the occasion and establish the Coast Guard. The time for this institution is now,” the council stated.

